SWGH marks National Sports Day with 10 km run

Ampati, Aug 29 : As part of the celebration of National Sports Day, the District Sports Office, South West Garo Hills, organized a 10 km run for both men and women at Ampati on Friday morning.

The run which was flagged off at Indoor Stadium, Ampati, saw enthusiastic participation by hundreds of boys and girls from across the district.

In men’s category, the winners were Chonseng B Marak of Jangnapara village in first position, Bhismadev Hajong of Malpara village in second and Laichang T. Sangma of Rangsakona in third position; while in women’s category, Dodime M Sangma of Mengkakgre village bagged the first place, Ringse Chimik G Sangma of Chigitchakgre and Neha M Marak of Bollongre, came second and third, respectively.