Friday, August 29, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

SWGH marks National Sports Day with 10 km run

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Ampati, Aug 29 : As part of the celebration of National Sports Day, the District Sports Office, South West Garo Hills, organized a 10 km run for both men and women at Ampati on Friday morning.
The run which was flagged off at Indoor Stadium, Ampati, saw enthusiastic participation by hundreds of boys and girls from across the district.
In men’s category, the winners were Chonseng B Marak of Jangnapara village in first position, Bhismadev Hajong of Malpara village in second and Laichang T. Sangma of Rangsakona in third position; while in women’s category, Dodime M Sangma of Mengkakgre village bagged the first place, Ringse Chimik G Sangma of Chigitchakgre and  Neha M Marak of Bollongre, came second and third, respectively.

Previous article
India and Japan need to take advantage of each other’s strengths: Ishiba
Next article
CM Sarma showcases BJP’s governance record, vows to defend Assam’s identity
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

CM Sarma showcases BJP’s governance record, vows to defend Assam’s identity

Guwahati, Aug 29: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday showcased his government’s achievements and rolled out...
INTERNATIONAL

India and Japan need to take advantage of each other’s strengths: Ishiba

Tokyo, Aug 29: Stressing that Japan's technology and India's talented human resources and large market complement each other,...
NATIONAL

Army, ITBP conduct joint exercise ‘Achook Prahar’ in Arunachal

Itanagar, Aug 29: Infantry troops of the Army’s Spear Corps, in coordination with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP),...
NATIONAL

India and Japan announce AI Cooperation Initiative, PM Modi invites Ishiba for AI Impact Summit

Tokyo, Aug 29: India and Japan on Friday announced the launch of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) initiative to...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

CM Sarma showcases BJP’s governance record, vows to defend Assam’s identity

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Aug 29: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

India and Japan need to take advantage of each other’s strengths: Ishiba

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tokyo, Aug 29: Stressing that Japan's technology and India's...

Army, ITBP conduct joint exercise ‘Achook Prahar’ in Arunachal

NATIONAL 0
Itanagar, Aug 29: Infantry troops of the Army’s Spear...
Load more

Popular news

CM Sarma showcases BJP’s governance record, vows to defend Assam’s identity

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Aug 29: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

India and Japan need to take advantage of each other’s strengths: Ishiba

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tokyo, Aug 29: Stressing that Japan's technology and India's...

Army, ITBP conduct joint exercise ‘Achook Prahar’ in Arunachal

NATIONAL 0
Itanagar, Aug 29: Infantry troops of the Army’s Spear...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge