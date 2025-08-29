Friday, August 29, 2025
spot_img
News AlertSPORTS

I still need to throw little bit farther: Neeraj Chopra after finishing second in DL Final

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Zurich, Aug 29:  After finishing second in the Diamond League Final, India’s javelin star Neeraj Chopra admitted that he needs to better his throw heading to the World Championships next month in Tokyo to defend his title.

Chopra was far behind his season best throw in the Diamond League Final and only produced a best effort of 85.01m on the final attempt to finish second. It was his third consecutive runner-up finish in the competition.

“The timing was not so good today, run-up was not so good. There is something I didn’t find today, but I still have three weeks for the World Championships, and I will try my best,” Chopra said after the event.

“This was not too bad. But we are getting very close to the World Championships, so I still need to throw a little bit farther. There were a few things that went well, but still, there were things which did not go that well. “In the last attempt, I still managed to throw 85. But I am very happy for Julian, he managed to throw really far, and to show 91m was really good. We will see in three weeks. I still need to train a little bit. In this sport, we do not know. It depends on the day.”

Germany’s Julian Weber fired a strong warning ahead of the World Championships by delivering a stunning meeting record throw of 91.51 metres to take the title. The 30-year-old opened the competition with a massive 91.37m effort – his personal best at the time – before improving it by 14 centimetres on his second attempt, setting a new lifetime best and world-leading mark. With two exceptional throws on the night, Weber firmly cemented his status as a top contender for next month’s World Championships.

Chopra acknowledged that it was a challenging day for him on the field. “It’s going well and today was a hard day. There is always a harder day in sports, so today was a hard day for me, but I still managed in the last over 85 metres.”

Chopra, who has been managing a persistent right groin injury, said he is in good shape ahead of the upcoming athletic pinnacle in Tokyo, emphasising that his main focus is on perfectly timing his throw.

“I feel good and I just need to find some good timing,” he added. Chopra had qualified for the Diamond League Final by virtue of his first place in Paris in June with an effort of 88.16m. He had produced his personal best and a national record throw of 90.25m, his first effort beyond the 90m mark, in Doha in May, and was hoping to cross the 90m mark again in Zurich.

IANS

Previous article
PM Modi presents 5-point roadmap to deepen India-Japan bilateral cooperation
Next article
Ice between India-China relations melting: Chinese diplomats in RGU
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

Environment

Wildlife tourism workshop organised for community members near Pobitora WLS  

Guwahati, Aug 29: A capacity development and sensitisation programme for community members aimed at bolstering efforts for rhino...
INTERNATIONAL

Ice between India-China relations melting: Chinese diplomats in RGU

Guwahati, Aug 29: A delegation of Diplomats from the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in India visited...
INTERNATIONAL

PM Modi presents 5-point roadmap to deepen India-Japan bilateral cooperation

Tokyo, Aug 29:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday participated in the India-Japan Economic Forum in Tokyo alongside...
INTERNATIONAL

World counts on India: PM Modi makes reforms and stability pitch at Japan Forum

Tokyo, Aug 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday cited the country’s political and economic stability and rapid...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Wildlife tourism workshop organised for community members near Pobitora WLS  

Environment 0
Guwahati, Aug 29: A capacity development and sensitisation programme...

Ice between India-China relations melting: Chinese diplomats in RGU

INTERNATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Aug 29: A delegation of Diplomats from the...

PM Modi presents 5-point roadmap to deepen India-Japan bilateral cooperation

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tokyo, Aug 29:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday...
Load more

Popular news

Wildlife tourism workshop organised for community members near Pobitora WLS  

Environment 0
Guwahati, Aug 29: A capacity development and sensitisation programme...

Ice between India-China relations melting: Chinese diplomats in RGU

INTERNATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Aug 29: A delegation of Diplomats from the...

PM Modi presents 5-point roadmap to deepen India-Japan bilateral cooperation

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tokyo, Aug 29:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge