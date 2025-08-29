Ice between India-China relations melting: Chinese diplomats in RGU

Guwahati, Aug 29: A delegation of Diplomats from the Embassy of the

People’s Republic of China in India visited The Assam Royal Global University (RGU)

yesterday as part of the ongoing Diplomats on Campus programme, which was launched in

2022 to foster global engagement and cross-cultural understanding.

The delegation included Yang Xiuhua, Counselor; Zhang Hailin, First Secretary; Fang Bin,

Third Secretary; Dai Zerui, Attaché; and Li Qinyan, Attaché. The diplomats had a

brainstorming discussion with the RGU Vice-Chancellor Prof. A.K. Buragohain, in the

presence of the Registrar (Academics), Registrar (Administration), Deputy Registrar, Deputy

Director-Office of International Affairs, and other senior officials of the University. This was

followed by an interactive session with RGU students, according to a Press release issued by the RGU authorities here.



Welcoming the Chinese Diplomats to RGU, Prof. A.K. Buragohain said, “We can send our

students to Chinese universities for immersion programmes. People-to-people contact helps

build friendship, understanding, and respect for neighbouring countries. Specially,

collaborative research programmes can be undertaken.”

Speaking at the programme, Counselor Yang Xiuhua said, “We appreciate that China and

India are connected, and we place special emphasis on educational and cultural

collaboration. We are excited and have every reason to push forward in the area of

education. Collaboration can be developed step by step—first by establishing relationships

between our institutions, then by assisting your university to connect with Chinese

universities, and finally by signing MoUs to formalize student exchanges and other

educational programmes.”

He pointed out that at present, only seven Chinese students are studying in Indian

universities, with difficulties in obtaining student visas being a major factor. In contrast, more than one million Chinese students are currently studying abroad.

On the other hand, he highlighted that India is now the fourth largest source of students for China, with the Chinese Government offering scholarships every year to Indian students.

Mr. Xiuhua further noted that in 2020 alone, 54 MoUs were signed between Indian and

Chinese universities. “The ice between India-China relations is melting with the efforts of the Indian Prime Minister and Chinese President. Considering this, there are new opportunities for collaboration. An education exhibition could also be conducted in China by the Indian side. We always encourage Chinese students to study in India,” he added.

He also mentioned that while China was the top source of international students globally over the last two decades, India has now emerged as the number one source of international students.

He informed that the Chinese Ministry of Education has initiated a process to select

international students for scholarships and that India too could be included in this initiative.

In response, Prof. Buragohain said that RGU also offers scholarships to international students and expressed a strong interest in collaborating with Chinese universities, particularly in the areas of research and skill-based education.

In the interactive session with a group of RGU students, the Diplomats shared insights on

China’s general profile, its education system, and opportunities for higher education in China.

They highlighted various “Study-in-China” scholarships, Chinese Government Scholarships,

and opportunities for learning the Chinese language. The young diplomats also responded to students’ queries, encouraging them to explore academic and cultural avenues in China.

The session was aimed at broadening students’ horizons and strengthening mutual understanding between India and China through education and cultural exchanges.