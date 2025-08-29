Friday, August 29, 2025
NATIONAL

India must impose higher tariffs on US imports, says Kejriwal

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, Aug 28: Aam Aadmi Party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday demanded that India impose higher tariffs on US imports and asserted that the whole country will support this decision.
Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal alleged that the BJP-led Central government has decided to waive off 11 per cent duty on cotton imported from the US, which could impact the business of local farmers here.
There was no immediate reaction from the Central government.
Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision could prove detrimental to India’s farmers, the AAP chief demanded that the government impose higher tariffs on US imports.
“Other countries did not bow down, they imposed higher tariffs. We should also impose higher tariffs. If the US is imposing 50 per cent tariffs, we should double it to 100 per cent. The whole country will support this decision. No country can afford to offend India. We are a nation of 140 crore people,” he said.
The government on Thursday extended duty-free import of cotton by three more months till December 31 to support textile exporters facing steep 50 per cent tariffs in the US. (PTI)

