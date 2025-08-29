Friday, August 29, 2025
Mumbai, Gangtok safest for women; Patna, Jaipur, Delhi rated least safe: Report

NEW DELHI, Aug 28: Kohima, Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar, Aizawl, Gangtok, Itanagar and Mumbai have emerged as the safest cities in the country for women, while Patna, Jaipur, Faridabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Srinagar and Ranchi were ranked the lowest, according to the National Annual Report & Index on Women’s Safety (NARI) 2025.
The nationwide index released on Thursday, based on a survey of 12,770 women across 31 cities, placed the national safety score at 65 per cent, categorising cities as “much above,” “above,” “at,” “below” or “much below” this benchmark.
Kohima and other top-ranked cities were associated with stronger gender equity, civic participation, policing and women-friendly infrastructure. At the other end of the spectrum, cities like Patna and Jaipur fared poorly due to weak institutional responsiveness, patriarchal norms and gaps in urban infrastructure.
Overall, six in ten women surveyed felt “safe” in their city, but 40 per cent still considered themselves “not so safe” or “unsafe.” The study revealed sharp drops in perceptions of safety at night, particularly in public transport and recreational spaces. Educational institutions (86% safe) especially in daylight, but safety perceptions fall sharply at night or off-campus.
About 91 per cent of women reported safety, yet about half were unclear if their workplace had a POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) policy; those with such policies generally rated them as effective.
Only one-fourth of women said they trusted authorities to act effectively on safety complaints. While 69 per cent said current safety efforts were somewhat adequate, over 30 per cent noted significant gaps or failures; only 65 per cent perceived real improvement over the years 2023-2024.
Launching the report, National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said safety cannot be seen merely as a law-and-order issue but as one that affects “every aspect of a woman’s life whether it is her education, health, work opportunities and freedom of movement”.
She added that when women feel unsafe, “they limit themselves, and women limiting themselves is not only for their own development, but also for the development of the country”. (PTI)

Number of school teachers crossed 1 cr for first time in 2024-25: Edn ministry report
India must impose higher tariffs on US imports, says Kejriwal
