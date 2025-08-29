Friday, August 29, 2025
NATIONAL

Inputs on entry of 3 Pak terrorists triggers high-security alert in Bihar

By: Agencies

PATNA, Aug 28: A high-security alert has been sounded across Bihar following inputs suggesting that three terrorists from Pakistan have entered the state through Nepal, an official said on Thursday.
Bihar Police headquarters has issued an alert to all district police and has also issued the names and photographs of the terrorists, belonging to the banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed. It is suspected that all of them reached Bihar via Nepal through Araria.
Talking to PTI on Thursday, Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar said, “Yes, a general alert has been sounded across the state. All district police and several other wings of the Bihar Police have been directed to maintain a close watch and ‘extraordinary’ vigil to thwart any attempt by anti-national elements by intensifying area domination patrolling and search operations. The security has already been heightened in the state.” When specifically asked about the inputs suggesting three terrorists from Pakistan have entered the state through Nepal, the DGP said, “I can only say that a general alert has been sounded across the state”. He refused to divulge more details about the alert.
However, sources said intelligence inputs suggest that all three terrorists have entered Bihar. Photographs of Pakistani terrorists – Hasnain Ali, Adil Hussain, and Mohammad Usman – have also been released and sent to all district police. Hasnain is a resident of Rawalpindi, Adil from Umerkot, and Usman from Bahawalpur in Pakistan, sources said.
The state shares a long porous boundary with Nepal.
Security around the vital institutions and tourist places in Rajgir, Bodhgaya, Patna and several other places has been enhanced as a precautionary measure.
Security has been beefed at all places where footfall of tourists was high, like Mahabodhi Temple Complex (Bodh Gaya), Viswa Shanti Stupa (Rajgir), Mahaveer temple and Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji, Patna Sahib (Patna). Besides, security has been enhanced at all airports in the state, sources said.
Meanwhile, East Champaran district police on Thursday released the photographs of all three Pakistani nationals and announced a reward of Rs 50,000 each for providing credible information leading to their arrest. (PTI)

