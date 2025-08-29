Shah condemns use of ‘abusive’ language against PM in Bihar

New Delhi, Aug 28: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday condemned alleged use of abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother “from the Congress and RJD platform” in Bihar, saying it is a stain on the country’s democracy.

Shah also said that under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, Congress politics has reached its lowest level and the party cannot tolerate how a poor mother’s son has been sitting in the prime minister’s chair for the past 11 years.

“The use of abusive language filled with expletives against the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother from the Congress and RJD platform in Darbhanga, Bihar, is not only condemnable but also a stain on our democracy,” he wrote on ‘X’ in Hindi.

Shah alleged that under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, Congress politics has reached its lowest level.

“They cannot tolerate how a poor mother’s son has been sitting in the Prime Minister’s chair for the past 11 years and is continuously taking the country forward under his leadership,” he said.

The home minister said “this clearly shows that the Congress party has returned to its old ways and character, through which it has always poisoned the country’s political culture”.

He said from the time of being the chief minister of Gujarat till now, “the Gandhi family has left no stone unturned in spreading hatred against Modi”.

“However, now they have crossed all limits of propriety. This is an insult to every mother, every son, for which 140 crore countrymen will never forgive them,” Shah said. (PTI)