Friday, August 29, 2025
Wildlife tourism workshop organised for community members near Pobitora WLS  

Guwahati, Aug 29: A capacity development and sensitisation programme for community members aimed at bolstering efforts for rhino conservation through community participation, was organized at Elephant Camp of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary of Assam recently in a collaborative mode.

This long-awaited initiative was highly appreciated by the local community and the Pobitora Jeep Safari Owners’ Association, reflecting a strong demand for skill development in wildlife-based tourism.

The programme was jointly facilitated by Aaranyak, WWF-India, Pobitora Jeep Safari Owners’ Association, local NGO SHIPA, and Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary authority, with support from IUCN CAG and Zoo Berlin.

Forty participants, including both men and women from local communities, participated in this knowledge-sharing session aimed at equipping participants with skills and knowledge aligned with sustainable wildlife tourism in Pobitora.

Although the wildlife sanctuary known for its treasure trove of one-horned rhinoceros, is in the proximity to Assam’s capital city Guwahati, the tourism industry here has remained at its nascent stage despite significant potential for community participation and livelihood generation.

The programme commenced with a message from Alekh Saxena, DFO, Guwahati Wildlife Division, who emphasized the role of tourist guides as ambassadors between nature and visitors, advocating for responsible and respectful tourism. His message, read by Aaranyak official Kakali Baishya, set the tone for the session. The program was eloquently anchored by Jomi Rongchon and Kakali Baishya.

Dr Deba Kumar Dutta, Deputy Director Rhino Research and Conservation Division (RRCD) of Aaranyak explained the programme’s objectives, followed by an engaging technical session led by Dr Anupam Saramah, Team Leader – Brahmaputra Landscape, WWF-India, who highlighted the ethical dimensions of wildlife tourism, focusing on sustainability, cultural preservation, and local enterprise development.

An inspiring interaction was led by Axom Gaurav awardee Dharanidhar Boro, who shared his journey in rhino conservation, motivating participants to stay committed to the cause. Pranjal Baruah, Range Officer, underscored the importance of adhering to legal norms for the protection of Pobitora and its rhinos.

Arif Hussain, Senior Manager of RRCD, Aaranyak, conducted an insightful session on “Birding Skills for Tourist Guides,” introducing techniques for bird identification and promoting ethical bird-watching practices.

In his concluding remarks, Dr. Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, Executive Director and Secretary General of Aaranyak who joined online, expressed his vision for empowering local communities through conservation-based employment opportunities so as to reinforce harmony between people and wildlife.

The programme concluded successfully, thanks to the coordinated efforts of Ujjal Bayan, Ayush Debnath, Rupak Bora, and Abhinav Bardaloi, leaving participants motivated and better equipped to contribute to sustainable wildlife tourism and rhino conservation.

 

 

Ice between India-China relations melting: Chinese diplomats in RGU
