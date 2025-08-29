Friday, August 29, 2025
SPORTS

Wolves sign Girona defender Ladislav Krejci

By: Agencies

Wolverhampton, Aug 28: Wolverhampton Wanderers have completed the loan signing of Girona defender Ladislav Krejci, who becomes the first Czech player in the club’s history.
The 26-year-old central defender, who can also play in midfield, brings experience from close to 250 career performances, and will automatically become a permanent Old Gold player until 2030, should certain clauses be triggered.
“I’m very, very excited. Even on the first day, it’s very exciting for me to see how the staff are working and everything around, the first view of the club.
It’s very beautiful, very amazing. So, I cannot wait for it,” Krejci said in a statement.
“It’s been very crazy the last few days. Also, the travelling was busy. But I believe that it’s coming to an end, it will be calmer, and I will have more time to focus on my future club.”
The 6ft 3in ball-playing defender began playing in his home nation aged 17, cutting his teeth with Zbrojovka Brno by playing more than 50 times. (IANS)

Barca, Madrid may lose players in transfer window
Amorim slams own players after United’s exit in League Cup
