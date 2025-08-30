Saturday, August 30, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Duo convicted in separate POCSO cases

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 29: The Office of the East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police on Friday informed that two persons, accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in separate cases, have been convicted and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment along with fines. In the first case, the court of MK Lyngdoh, Special Judge (POCSO), East Khasi Hills, convicted Kamal Kumar Thapa in Special POCSO Case No. 01 of 2014 arising out of Rynjah Police Station Case. He was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for 20 years and ordered to pay a fine of Rs. 50,000. In default of payment, he will undergo an additional six months of imprisonment.
Apart from this, Thapa was also sentenced to five years’ imprisonment with a fine of Rs. 10,000 under Section 328 IPC and another five years’ imprisonment with a fine of Rs. 10,000 under Section 366A IPC. The case was investigated by Inspector O. Syiemlich, who is presently posted in the Anti-Infiltration Directorate, Meghalaya, Shillong.
In the second case, the court of R. Rymbai, Special Judge (POCSO), East Khasi Hills, convicted Wanbhabok Kharlartang in connection with Mawsynram Police Station Case No. 20(06)2013 under Section 4 of the POCSO Act.
He was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for 10 years and fined Rs. 30,000, with a default clause of six months’ imprisonment in case of non-payment.
The investigation in this case was carried out by Woman Police Inspector Melissa M. Momin, who is presently posted in North Garo Hills District.

 

