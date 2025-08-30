Curbs between Laitlyngkot & Lyngkyrdem road extended

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 29: The Office of the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Pynursla Civil Sub-Division, has extended traffic regulations on the Laitlyngkot-Lyngkyrdem road stretch (Chainage Kms 24+00–37+00) beyond the earlier deadline of August 31.

The closure, necessitated by ongoing construction works, will now remain in force from September 1 to September 15, with revised timings for vehicular movement.

According to the notification, the road will be closed daily from 11:30 am to 4 pm and from 9 pm to 4 am. Traffic will be permitted to cross from both ends—Lyngkyrdem and Laitlyngkot—by 11:30 am, after which construction activities will commence from 12 noon onwards along the affected stretch.

The order further clarified that this arrangement is temporary and will continue on a daily basis, with a subsequent notice to be issued later if further changes to the restrictive timings are required.

Meanwhile, emergency health services will continue to be facilitated during the closure periods.