Today in City

The 5th Inter School Quiz Competition will be organised by Laban Bengalee Boys’ Higher Secondary School in its auditorium, Kailash Mancha, from 11 am onwards. According to a statement, the programme will be attended by South Shillong MLA Sanbor Shullai as the chief guest.

The Meghalaya AIDS Control Society will organise two events, namely ‘Youth Uncut: Real talk on HIV’ at State Central Library, Shillong, and ‘Youth Sensitisation programme’ with Seng Samla Presbyterian at the premises of the Presbyterian Church, Jhalupara, Lower Mawprem, from 11 am onwards.

