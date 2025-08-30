Cabinet rejig involving party’s MLAs an internal matter: HSPDP

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 29: HSPDP Cabinet Minister Shakliar Warjri on Friday said the issue of the state cabinet reshuffle involving the party’s two MLAs is an internal matter.

“Let us wait for the party meeting to take a decision. Whatever the party decides, I am ready to accept,” he said.

Asked whether there was an agreement to share the cabinet berth with party MLA from Mawshynrut, Methodius Dkhar, Warjri maintained he could not comment until the party holds discussions.

“We will make an official announcement once the party decides,” he added.

It may be mentioned that the HSPDP leadership has conveyed its intention to ensure that both its MLAs are given an opportunity to serve in the cabinet.

The party clarified that discussions are still in progress and that a final decision will be taken after due consultation.

HSPDP president KP Pangniang revealed that the party was considering a way to share the cabinet berth between its two legislators and that the decision would take some time.

He explained that the issue was under internal discussion and that the party would meet at the appropriate time to finalise the matter before informing the public.

At present, the lone cabinet berth allotted to the HSPDP in the MDA 2.0 government is held by Shakliar Warjri, who serves as the Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs.

The other party MLA, Methodius Dkhar, has not been inducted into the cabinet so far, though he is understood to be keen on serving in a ministerial role as well.

The development comes as the MDA government nears the halfway point of its current term. Speculation about a cabinet reshuffle has been gaining ground not only within the HSPDP but also among other coalition partners such as the BJP, NPP and UDP, where several MLAs who have not yet been given ministerial responsibilities are hoping for inclusion.

Although anticipation of a reshuffle is high, the MDA leadership has so far remained silent.

Political observers note that a cabinet expansion or reshuffle could take place in September this year, following the State Assembly session.