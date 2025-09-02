Tuesday, September 2, 2025
Shashi Tharoor backs India-China talks, calls for balanced diplomacy

By: Agencies

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 2: Senior Congress Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor has welcomed the latest round of diplomatic talks between India and China, describing them as a timely and necessary step by the Central government.

Tharoor, a former top UN official, said on Tuesday the move could help India navigate the growing geopolitical pressures it faces from the US and other powers. “In the present circumstances, the decision of the government to engage diplomatically with China is extremely important,” said Tharoor.

He noted that resolving differences with Beijing would strengthen India’s strategic position. “Keeping both the US and China estranged at the same time will not serve India’s interests,” added the four-time Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha member.

Tharoor’s remarks come at a time when India has been carefully recalibrating its foreign policy amidst shifting global alignments. With tensions persisting along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), New Delhi’s outreach to Beijing is being closely watched, particularly in the context of its expanding partnership with Washington. The Congress MP also expressed support for India’s strong relationship with Russia, calling it a vital pillar of the country’s foreign policy.

“A balanced approach, where India maintains constructive ties with powers like Russia and China, is essential for safeguarding our national interests,” Tharoor said. His statement assumes significance as the Congress party had earlier been critical of the Modi government’s engagement with China, especially after the Galwan clashes.

Tharoor’s nuanced stance, however, underscores a broader recognition of the need for pragmatic diplomacy in an increasingly polarised world order. Analysts note that Tharoor’s comments reflect a growing consensus among sections of the political establishment that India must avoid overdependence on any single bloc.

With Washington urging New Delhi to take a firmer position on issues involving Beijing and Moscow, India’s ability to balance competing relationships is seen as crucial for its strategic autonomy. By welcoming the government’s outreach, Tharoor has opened space for a more bipartisan understanding of foreign policy, one that prioritises India’s long-term interests over short-term political positioning.

