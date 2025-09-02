Tuesday, September 2, 2025
India’s smallest chip will bring biggest change to world: PM Modi

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, Sep 2:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the day is not far when India’s smallest chip will bring the biggest change in the world. Inaugurating ‘Semicon India 2025’ in the national capital, the Prime Minister stressed that India is moving beyond just the backend of the semiconductor industry and is now building a full-stack ecosystem to become globally competitive and ‘Atmanirbhar’.

Addressing the global gathering of industry leaders, innovators, and delegates from over 40 countries, PM Modi said, “The world trusts India. The world believes in India. The world is ready to build the semiconductor future with India.

In the semiconductor world, oil is often called black gold, while chips are considered digital diamonds.” Prime Minister Modi underlined that India’s semiconductor effort is not just about manufacturing chips but creating a complete ecosystem that will redefine the global industry. The Prime Minister compared the importance of semiconductors in the 21st century to the role of oil in the last century.

“Oil shaped the last century, and the fate of the world was tied to oil wells. But in the 21st century, power is concentrated in the small chip. Though tiny, the chip has the strength to drive the world’s progress at great speed,” the PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi added that the global semiconductor market, currently worth 600 billion dollars, will cross the 1 trillion dollar mark in the coming years, and India is poised to play a significant role in it.

Highlighting India’s strong economic performance, PM Modi pointed out that the country registered 7.8 per cent GDP growth in the April–June quarter, exceeding global expectations. “This growth is visible across all sectors and shows the strength of India’s economy,” the Prime Minister said.

Welcoming participants to the event, PM Modi noted that the presence of experts from more than 40 countries, along with India’s innovation and youth power, sends out one clear message: “The world trusts India and is ready to build the future of semiconductors with India.”

IANS

FIR lodged against director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Rajasthan
Shashi Tharoor backs India-China talks, calls for balanced diplomacy
