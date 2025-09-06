4 kgs granja seized, two arrested by Ri Bhoi police

Nongpoh, September 6: Ri Bhoi Police in Meghalaya seized almost four kilograms of ganja and arrested two men following an evening operation at Lad Umtrew along the National Highway 6 on Friday.

According to reports, the operation was launched after the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), North Khasi Hills District, alerted authorities about the suspected transportation of ganja. The information was immediately passed on to Ri Bhoi Senior Superintendent of Police Vivekanand Singh, who was also present during the raid.

Police said personnel from Umsning Police Station intercepted a Tata Sumo (registration number ML10D5684) at around 5:44 pm while it was travelling from Shillong towards Nongpoh. The vehicle, carrying several passengers, was found to be transporting contraband.

A search led to the recovery of 66 packets of ganja weighing 3.984 kilograms from the bag of one of the accused, identified as Bobystar Kharbani (23) of Pahamsyiem village. The consignment was reportedly intended for distribution in the Nongpoh area. He was accompanied by his associate, Patrick Lyngdoh (33) of Mawroh village.

Both men were arrested under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 and further investigation is underway.