CBI may move SC against HC verdict in ‘white ink case’

SHILLONG, Sep 5: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is likely to move the Supreme Court to challenge the High Court of Meghalaya’s verdict on the infamous ‘white ink case’ of 2008, after thorough analysis.

The High Court had on Thursday quashed all charges against Cabinet Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh and retired government officials—JD Sangma and Ameka Lyngdoh.

Amid public discourse if the CBI will challenge the High Court verdict in the Supreme Court, CBI sources said the federal investigative agency will first analyse the court order.

“We can’t say right now whether or not we will file an appeal. Officers will analyse the court’s ruling and a legally correct decision will be made,” a CBI source said requesting anonymity.

In India, the time limit for filing a criminal case appeal in the Supreme Court is 90 days from the date of the High Court’s judgment or order in a case of regular appeal. It is 60 days for a Special Leave Petition against a High Court order.

Lyngdoh’s legal counsel has already said they will contest the case if the High Court’s verdict is challenged in the Supreme Court.

HYC questions fate of 246 sacked teachers

The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) has demanded answers from the state government on the fate of the 246 candidates whose appointments were cancelled as “tainted.”

“Now that the High Court has cleared the names of the three accused, what is the government going to do about the 246 candidates whose appointments were cancelled on grounds of illegal recruitment? Who will be held responsible?” HYC president Roy Kupar Synrem asked addressing a press conference.

According to him, several questions remain unanswered, particularly regarding accountability in the recruitment scandal that has cast a shadow on Meghalaya’s education sector for nearly two decades.

The HYC president urged the government to come clean on the matter and clarify the future of the 246 candidates.

An FIR was lodged in 2011 against Lyngdoh, the then Education Minister, and the two senior officials of the Directorate of Elementary and Mass Education.

The investigation dragged on for years and the High Court had in 2017 ordered the transfer of the probe from the state CID to the CBI, citing lapses in the investigation.

The CBI filed its chargesheet in June 2020 and charges were framed against the three accused only in late 2022.

“This case has been hanging fire for 17 years. Delay in investigation and trial reflects the failure of the police agencies to carry out their duties,” Synrem said, adding that such delays have denied justice to deserving candidates.

He recalled that out of 521 appointments under scrutiny, the High-Level Committee set up by the government had found 246 to be illegal, leading to the cancellation of their appointments.

“If the court now says there is no evidence of tampering, then who committed the irregularities? It cannot be the candidates themselves. There must be someone in authority who misused power and manipulated the score sheets,” Synrem said.

“The question is simple – if these three are not guilty, then who is responsible for this scam? Someone must be held accountable. Otherwise, where is the justice for the deserving youth who were denied jobs?” he said.