Avoid agitation over demands, Rakkam urges ad hoc teachers

SHILLONG, Sep 5: Education Minister Rakkam A. Sangma on Friday appealed to the ad hoc teachers not to take to the streets, stressing that the state government was exploring solutions but was constrained by its current financial position.

His appeal followed a threat by the Federation of All School Teachers of Meghalaya (FASTOM) to resume their protest over the non-implementation of their long-pending demands.

He said there were between 14,000 and 18,000 ad hoc teachers in Meghalaya, making it impossible to resolve their demands in one go. He maintained that the government was examining the proposals and would address them as and when the financial situation improved. He urged the teachers to show restraint and refrain from agitation while the process was underway.

FASTOM had earlier announced that it would finalise a series of agitations at a meeting scheduled to be held in Tura on September 13.

The federation has been demanding an upgradation of ad hoc teachers to the deficit system, a 5% annual increment, and an extension of the retirement age from 60 to 65 years. It has accused the government of failing to act on its assurances despite repeated appeals.

Sangma pointed out that the ad hoc teachers were appointed by School Managing Committees (SMCs), which also owned and administered the institutions. He clarified that while the state was providing grants-in-aid towards their salary component on the request of the SMCs, the government was not directly responsible for paying them.

According to him, it was also the responsibility of the SMCs to decide on salary structures and take the initiative in addressing the concerns of teachers.

The minister, however, reiterated that the government was supporting the SMCs and was committed to examining ways of improving the situation for ad hoc teachers in a phased manner.

Sangma used the occasion of Teachers’ Day to reiterate the state government’s commitment to the teaching community, assuring that every possible step would be taken to improve their welfare and strengthen the education system.

He pointed out that the government had initiated the construction of schools and teachers’ quarters while working to restructure the education system. He maintained that the administration stood firmly with teachers and was determined to extend all possible support to them.

The minister added that progress could only be achieved collectively, urging cooperation from teachers and stakeholders across all sectors to build a better future.

Extending greetings on behalf of the government to teachers in the state and the rest of the country, Sangma said their contribution as the pillar of the nation was invaluable. He described teaching as the most satisfying and respectable profession and expressed appreciation for the role teachers play in shaping society.

The minister also noted that whatever progress had been made in the education sector was due to the dedication of teachers. At the same time, he acknowledged that the quality of teachers remained an issue, pointing out that many were still untrained. However, he stressed that trained or not, teachers continued to give their best despite challenges, and the government recognised and valued their service.