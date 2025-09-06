Saturday, September 6, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Police bust massive bike theft racket; 17 including B’deshis held

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 5: In a massive breakthrough, a joint team of East Khasi Hills and West Jaintia Hills Police arrested 17 individuals and apprehended two minors involved in a cross-border two-wheeler theft racket, targetting residents of Shillong and other parts of East Khasi Hills.
The operation began on September 4 when personnel from Mawryngkneng Police Station conducted vehicle checks at Mawmang. Nehlang Lamare,24, a suspect from Barato, West Jaintia Hills, was caught but his accomplice managed to escape on a stolen scooter (ML05 X 5909) that was confirmed as stolen from Lapalang, Shillong.
The accomplice, Klement Timung, 18, was arrested two hours later and a case was registered at Rynjah Police Station.
Later, the Special Cell in East Khasi Hills arrested three alleged receivers of stolen bikes from Nongtalang, West Jaintia Hills.
Investigations revealed that the trio — Peter Pohrmen (18), Vicky Dkhar (20), and Romeo Ryngksai (24) — acted as middlemen, facilitating the transfer of stolen bikes to Bangladeshi buyers.
A joint night operation between the two districts led to the arrest of several more accused, including
Deimionjongmi Paslein, Barister Lamare, Last Born Lamare, and a 15-year-old minor.
Multiple Bangladeshi nationals were also subsequently apprehended, including Kawsar Mia (40), Ali Hussain (40), Md. Rafiq Miah (28), Md. Jil Miah (30), and Monnan Miah (38) of Sonamganj district; Md. Rumel Miah (20) and Md. Shabaj Miah (24) of Sylhet; Ridial Hussain (19) of Tangan; Samiya Mia (25) of Hobiganj; and a 17-year-old minor.
All arrested persons, including the Bangladeshi nationals, are being produced before the competent court, said East Khasi Hills SP, Vivek Syiem.

