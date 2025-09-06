Police file 790-page charge sheet against key accused

RAJA RAGHUVANSHI MURDER CASE

Shillong, Sep 5: East Khasi Hills has filed a 790-page charge sheet in the Sohra Sub-Division Court against five individuals, including Sonam Raghuvanshi, her lover Raj Kushwaha and three hitmen Akash Singh Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan and Anand Kurmi, in the case related to the murder of Indore businessman, Raja Raghuvanshi at Sohra on May 23, Superintendent of Police, Vivek Syiem said on Friday.

Sonam and Raj, the two prime accused in the murder, have been booked under Sections 103(1), 238(a) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

A supplementary charge sheet will also be submitted against three others – Lokendra Tomar, Balla Ahirwar and Silome James – who were later arrested from Gwalior, Shadora, and Dewas, respectively, for allegedly destroying evidence.

According to Syiem, the investigation revealed that Sonam was in a relationship with Raj Kushwaha. Together with him and the three hired assailants (Akash, Vishal, and Anand), she conspired to murder her husband during their honeymoon trip to Sohra.

Raja and Sonam had reached Shillong on May 21 for their honeymoon and travelled to Sohra shortly afterwards. On May 26, they were reported missing. Following an extensive search involving Sohra Police, SOT, NDRF, SDRF, trekking groups and local villagers, Raja’s body was discovered on June 2 in a deep gorge at Riat Arliang near Weisawdong, Umblai.

The SP informed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) cracked the case swiftly, leading to the arrest of five accused within a week. They were tracked down in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

“The murder was carried out by Akash Singh Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan and Anand Kurmi in the presence of Sonam Raghuvanshi,” Syiem said. He added that the case is backed by strong material evidence, including forensic reports and corroborative witness statements.

Weisawdong Falls reopens for tourists

The Sohra Civil Sub-Division authorities on Thursday lifted all restrictions imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS) at Weisawdong Falls and Riat Arliang, paving the way for the resumption of tourism activities in the area.

Following the decision, Laitduh Village has been permitted to operate tourism-related activities at Weisawdong Falls, while the parking lot at Riat Arliang under Umblai Village will once again be accessible to tourists.

The resolution was adopted at a meeting chaired by Sohra Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil) MA Challam, in the presence of Sub-Divisional Police Officer PM Syiem and headmen of Mawphu, Umblai, Laitduh and Laitlyndop villages.

The meeting was convened in response to a petition from the Dorbar Shnong, Laitduh (dated August 20, 2025) and in view of the demarcation order issued by the Syiem of Hima Sohra on August 9.

Challam clarified that the demarcation order of the Syiem was issued pursuant to directions of the Tribunal constituted by the KHADC’s Executive Committee, as mandated by the High Court of Meghalaya in 2024.

According to the demarcation, Weisawdong Falls, at least in part, under the jurisdiction of Laitduh village, which will now oversee tourist operations at the site.

However, representatives of Umblai and Mawphu villages voiced dissatisfaction with the demarcation exercise and indicated their intent to challenge the order. They were advised to pursue legal remedies in the appropriate court. The SDO assured that his office would comply with any fresh directive issued by a competent authority.