“The Silent Cry of a Generation”

Editor,

Each morning we awaken with a quiet uncertainty—an existential question disguised as a daily worry: Will today bring us closer to the lives we imagine for ourselves, or will it pass like the others, heavy with waiting? This uncertainty is not ours alone; it belongs to a generation burdened with dreams deferred. We are educated, trained, and brimming with passion, yet we find ourselves at the threshold of opportunity with doors that rarely open.

This struggle reveals a deeper paradox. Society extols education as the path to liberation, yet in practice, knowledge often bends before the silent power of connection. It is not uncommon to find young doctors, engineers, and scholars—symbols of intellectual achievement—left without meaningful work, not because they lack ability, but because they lack access to invisible networks of influence. What does this say about the meaning of merit? If human worth is judged less by skill than by whom one knows, then society itself loses its moral compass. Education becomes an ornament, not a force of transformation.

The promise of equality—central to justice—fades when the accident of one’s birth or social ties outweighs the labor of one’s mind and spirit. When positions of responsibility are granted not on the basis of ability, but through kinship with power—be it political ties, wealth, or patronage— what future awaits the youth who strive honestly? It is not simply a matter of employment; it is the moral structure of society that is at stake. A system that rewards influence over integrity teaches its children that truth is powerless, that effort is in vain, and that justice bows before privilege.

It is not uncommon to witness a paradox: people who raise their hands in worship within the walls of the church, yet with those same hands exploit, deceive, or steal in society. This contradiction invites us to ask: What does it mean to live a Christian life—or indeed, a truly religious life? True faith is not confined to ritual, song, or gesture. Clapping hands in church is an expression of devotion, but devotion without integrity is hollow. Religion, at its heart, calls for a unity of inner belief and outward action. To profess faith yet act unjustly in society is to fracture this unity, reducing religion to performance.

The question Is therefore not only practical but ethical: If the hands that rise in prayer are the same hands that steal in society, is it truly God who is worshipped—or merely the self in disguise? Yet this tension calls us to reflection: What is the purpose of education in a world where power decides who may enter and who must wait? Can justice truly exist if opportunity is inherited rather than earned? And if so many bright minds are silenced by circumstance, what future can we imagine for the generations to come?

For centuries, education has been upheld as the light that guides humanity out of ignorance. Yet, in our present times, we witness a troubling paradox: no matter how deeply one cultivates wisdom, without social connections or influence, the path to opportunity remains closed. This raises a profound question about the essence of justice. If merit is ignored in favour of favouritism, then education loses its emancipatory power and becomes merely ornamental.

When the human spirit is denied the dignity of meaningful work, it begins to wither. For the youth, whose very essence is possibility and becoming, prolonged unemployment often transforms into despair. The dream of contributing to society, of giving form to one’s skills and education, slowly erodes, leaving behind only the heavy weight of futility. Depression, then, is not merely a personal struggle—it is the silent cry of a generation whose potential is left unused. Philosophers have long argued that labor is more than survival; it is a mode of self-realization. To work is to affirm one’s place in the world, to weave oneself into the fabric of community. When opportunities are absent, youth are alienated not only from economic life but from their own sense of purpose. Thus, unemployment is not simply an economic statistic—it is an existential wound

It would be naïve to claim that governments must provide employment to all, for no society can guarantee such a totality. Yet it is equally naïve to absolve leaders of responsibility. The government can reform education and policies to match industry needs (tech, green energy, healthcare, creative industries), create partnerships between universities and industries so graduates are prepared for real jobs, not just exams. Policies are not merely bureaucratic tools; they are moral instruments by which a society declares whose future matters. To create opportunities is to affirm the dignity of the young. To neglect such responsibility is to abandon them to hopelessness, and by extension, to weaken the very future of the nation. Do we, as a society, allow our youth to drown in despair, or do we rise to create the conditions in which their potential can flourish?

Yours etc.,

Mebanrihunlang Nongrem,

Via email

GST relief brings cheer

Editor,

For years, ordinary people have lived under the weight of GST, a tax many jokingly called the “Great Suffering Tax.” Yes, it came down hard, emptying our wallets and dampening our spirits and even our hopes of dreaming big. From medicines to school notebooks and even basic food items, nothing was spared. People struggled on with this burden with a great deal of groan and moan.

Now, a fresh GST announcement has finally brought unprecedented cheer. What has come as a big relief is zero GST on health care and insurance. Earlier, the state was charging a whopping 18% on services linked to survival and healing. The government seemed merciless — almost like taxing life itself. With this new policy, citizens can breathe a little easier.

Another happy change is the removal of the 12% GST on school stationery. Essential items like exercise books, pencils, and pens — the basic tools of learning — were once treated like luxuries. The weaker sections of society, already struggling with high prices, had to pay extra just to educate their children. Now, with the tax gone, classrooms should feel more welcoming and affordable. Needless to say, no developing nation can truly thrive if health is treated as a privilege or if knowledge is burdened with taxes.

Yours etc.,

Salil Gewali,

Shillong

Teaching in the age of AI

Editor,

The article “Teaching in the age of disruption” (ST September 5, 2025) by Patricia Mukhim made interesting reading and to substantiate her views it is fact that we are living through a pedagogical inflection point where education is no longer a linear transmission of knowledge, but a dynamic, contested and increasingly algorithmic terrain. AI tutors, chatbots and adaptive platforms are reshaping how students learn but also, they cheat, disengage or bypass critical thinking. Students often use AI tools for shortcuts, eroding the value of struggling with inquiry. Digital distractions (phones, social media, multitasking) compete with classroom engagement. Teachers now battle not just boredom, but algorithmic dopamine loops. Traditional exams and assignments are easily gamed by generative AI. Educators must now design authentic, application-based assessments. Post-pandemic classrooms are emotionally volatile. Anxiety, isolation and trauma disrupt learning far more than curriculum gaps. Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools are powerful but not universally accessible. Linguistic, infrastructural and economic divides mean some students are left behind.

So, what is the evolving role of teachers in the age of AI? From instructor to mentor, teachers are shifting from content delivery to facilitating interpretation, ethical navigation and critical inquiry. They help students question AI outputs, spot bias and apply knowledge meaningfully. AI can personalise instruction, but cannot replicate empathy, encouragement or moral guidance. Teachers read emotional cues, mediate conflict and build trust – functions no algorithm can mimic. AI is an ally, not adversary and educators use it to automate grading, generate quizzes and personalize assignments, freeing time for deeper engagement. The best teachers now co-design learning experiences with AI, not compete against it. Teachers are becoming networked professionals, sharing strategies across borders and disciplines. They must continuously upskill, adapting to new tools while preserving pedagogical integrity.

Yours etc;

VK Lyngdoh,

Via email