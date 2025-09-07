Sunday, September 7, 2025
NATIONAL

Bengal: Mob attack leaves couple dead

By: Agencies

Date:

KOLKATA, Sep 6: The body of a child was found in Nischintapur area in West Bengal’s Nadia district on Saturday morning, following which a mob allegedly lynched a couple, suspecting their involvement in the minor’s death, police said.
The mob also vandalised the property of the couple, accused of killing the Class-3 student — Swarnabha Mondal — a senior police officer said.
The boy, who had been missing since Friday afternoon, was found in a pond in the locality this morning, he said.
“The body of the boy was wrapped in tarpaulin. The family members of the minor accused the couple of killing the child.”
A mob, including the family members of the boy, stormed the accused’s house, vandalised the property, and assaulted them,” the police officer told PTI.The two injured were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead, he said.
The post-mortem conducted on the deceased boy revealed that he was “strangulated with the help of a gamcha”, the officer said. The boy left his home around 3 pm on Friday to play on a ground in the area. Since he did not return home, the family members started searching for him. They lodged a complaint, claiming that the minor was missing. The search continued throughout the night,” the officer said.
As soon as the minor’s body was recovered from the pond, the locals attacked the residence of the accused couple, who live beside the waterbody.
The family of the deceased boy had disputes with the Biswas family, the officer said. (PTI)

