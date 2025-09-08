Assam pays glowing tributes to Bhupen Hazarika on birth centenary

GUWAHATI, Sept. 8: The Assam government on Monday inaugurated the year-long birth centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika, honouring the life and legacy of the legendary singer-composer.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led the state in paying glowing tributes to the music maestro on his birth centenary at the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Samannay Tirtha here.

In his address, the Governor described Hazarika as “The soul of Assam and a symbol of India’s cultural consciousness. The centenary celebration is not merely an event of remembrance, but a festival of inspiration, aimed at igniting the imagination of generations to come. This is a celebration of the soul of Assam, a tribute to a man whose voice echoed not only across our state but throughout the nation and the world.”

In his address, chief minister Sarma said the yearlong celebrations of the birth centenary of Sudhakantha have given an opportunity to the people to remember a multi-faceted personality who could stir every heart through his immortal creations.

The chief minister said Bhupen Hazarika’s entire life was a symbol of uniqueness, protest, deep passion, and loyalty. “His songs were never served only as a means of entertainment, they themselves were movements. His songs truly carried the hopes of the oppressed, the cries of the displaced, and the dreams of the common people,” he said.

“Bhupen Hazarika belonged to the whole world. Yet his Assamese spirit and thoughts always kept him rooted in Assam,” Sarma said.

“On September 13, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the people of the state would once again pay tribute to Bhupen Hazarika. During the event, the Prime Minister would also release a special commemorative coin prepared by the Reserve Bank of India in the honour of the legendary singer,” he said.

The chief minister said that as a part of the centenary celebrations, the state government would organise events in Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Kolkata, Mumbai and New Delhi. The centenary inauguration would be graced by the Prime Minister, while the concluding ceremony would see the presence of President of India as the chief guest.

He also mentioned that the construction of a museum dedicated to Bhupen Hazarika’s dreams would be completed within this period at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra here. “This museum would play a crucial role in preserving Hazarika’s songs and creations,” he said.

Assam minister of cultural affairs Bimal Bora; education minister Ranoj Pegu; PHE minister Jayanta Malla Barua; West Guwahati MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita; Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) mayor Mrigen Sarania, dignitaries along with the family members of Bhupen Hazarika – son, Tez Hazarika, his wife and their son, were present at the ceremony.

Earlier, hundreds of talented artists came together at the Bhupen Hazarika Samannay Tirtha to pay tributes to the legendary singer through drawing and his portraits.