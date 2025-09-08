Monday, September 8, 2025
NATIONAL

'Uphold sense of national pride': Rajnath Singh tells students of Navy School

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, Sep 8: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday asked students to uphold a strong sense of national pride in all their endeavours and emphasised the role of discipline, service, and patriotism in shaping their character and aspirations.

As part of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Navy Children School (NCS), Delhi, Rajnath Singh interacted with the students and the Principal of the school at his office in South Block. Addressing the students, the Defence Minister encouraged them to dream with purpose, pursue their goals with sincerity.

He exhorted them to stay humble yet strong and fulfil their duties in whichever capacity with honesty and respect. Emphasising character development of children in their formative years, the Defence Minister lauded the role of NCS in shaping the character and aspirations of students through discipline, service, and patriotism.

He acknowledged the vital role schools under the Ministry of Defence play in nation-building, emphasising that these institutions are not just centres of learning, but platforms that imbue the next generation with values of leadership, integrity, and responsibility.

During the event, the Defence Ministry was given a brief overview of the NCS’s vision and achievements, with the students sharing their experiences of how the school is playing a central role in their holistic development.

The students also presented handcrafted tokens of respect to the Raksha Mantri, along with a Coffee Table Book and Crest. Earlier, the Defence Minister underscored the importance of ‘Atmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) in the defence sector, calling it a “condition for survival and progress” in the 21st century. He said that in the prevailing geopolitical circumstances, dependence on foreign countries for defence requirements is “not an option” for India.

Highlighting the rapidly changing global environment, he said, “Be it pandemics, terrorism, or regional conflicts, this century has proven to be the most unstable and challenging on every front so far. In such circumstances, if we talk about today’s strategic requirements, it becomes clear that Atmanirbharta is not just an advantage but has become a necessity.” IANS

‘Not proof of citizenship’: SC asks ECI to accept Aadhaar as ’12th document’ in Bihar SIR
Assam pays glowing tributes to Bhupen Hazarika on birth centenary
