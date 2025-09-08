Monday, September 8, 2025
SPORTS

Inaugural Meghalaya Women’s State League kicks off on Sept 20

By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Sep 7: The inaugural edition of the Meghalaya Women’s State League will begin on 20 September with the opening ceremony to be held at the SSA Stadium here.
The first ever statewide women’s league will bring together the top teams from district associations affiliated to the MFA.
It has been a goal of the state body to hold a women’s league and the dream will become a reality in less than two weeks’ time thanks to the support of the Meghalaya government.
The MWSL will also open up the way for Meghalaya clubs to participate in the Indian Women’s League second division (IWL 2) for the first time. The model for the MWSL is based on the highly successful Meghalaya State League, a tournament for men’s clubs, which is also supported by the state government.
Those affiliated district associations that held local women’s leagues were eligible to put forth the champions and runners-up of their respective tournament.
There will be 13 participating teams from eight affiliated associations spread across three zones – Khliehriat, Shillong and Tyrsad – in this pathbreaking tournament.
The teams are Na Rympei Football Academy and Attacker Youth Club Pahamsyiem from Ri-Bhoi District Sports Association, Laitkor SC and Pay For Right Football Academy from Shillong Sports Association, Jakrem SC and Mawten SC from Mawkyrwat District Sports Association, Young Sports Social & Cultural Club and Bright Future SSCC from Pyndengumiong District Sports Association, Diengshynrum SC from East Jaintia Hills District Football Association, Mawlum Tyrsad SC and Mawsawrit SC from Tyrsad Area Sports Association, Lapalang SSCC from Riwar Mihngi Football Association and Chirupheiwei Nongkynrih FC from Laskein Block Sports Association.
Further details will be released by the MFA in due course.

