MFA to reward state footballers donning India colours

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Sep 7: The Meghalaya Football Association (MFA), in a significant move aimed at recognising and encouraging local talent, has decided to provide financial incentives to players from the state who go on to represent India at the international level.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the association held on Friday.

According to the MFA, footballers who earn selection in the senior national teams — both men’s and women’s — will receive a cash incentive of Rs 50,000 each.

Players featuring in the Indian U-23 squads will be granted Rs 40,000, while those breaking through at the junior and sub-junior levels will be rewarded with Rs 25,000.

Officials of the association expressed hope that this step will act as both recognition for past achievements and a motivating factor for aspiring footballers across Meghalaya, many of whom dream of donning the Blue Tigers’ jersey.

Meghalaya has already seen a steady rise of its youngsters in the national football structure, particularly in the women’s game. In recent years, players such as Fragrancy Riwan, Ribansi Jamu, Alisha Lyngdoh and Bonifilia Shullai have broken into the Indian women’s U-17 and U-20 teams. Their selection is seen as proof of the state’s strong grassroots development and the talent pool emerging from different districts.

In men’s football too, the state has not lagged behind. Manbhakupar Malngiang and Banlamkupar Rynjah earned their places in the Indian U-17 team last year, while Lionel Daryl Rymmei was part of the U-20 squad. Going further back, names like Ricky Shabong and Halen Nongtdu stand out among those who shone at the age-group level before making their way into professional football.

Meghalaya also boasts of senior internationals who became household names in Indian football.

The likes of Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Aiborlang Khongjee and Rocus Lamare are still remembered fondly for their contributions to the national team, inspiring generations of local footballers to follow in their footsteps.

Their journeys, from local grounds to wearing the India jersey, remain an enduring story of ambition and perseverance.

Football continues to be the state’s most loved sport, with packed crowds turning out for tournaments in villages and towns, and the Meghalaya State League offering a crucial platform for local clubs and players.

Against this backdrop, the MFA’s initiative is being viewed as a timely step that acknowledges the sacrifices and efforts made by players and their families in pursuing the game at the highest level.

Observers believe the scheme will not only motivate current players but also provide confidence to youngsters starting out at the grassroots, who now know that their hard work could be rewarded both on and off the pitch if they make it to the Indian teams.

The MFA, which has been working closely with the All India Football Federation on development projects, also hinted at introducing more such initiatives in the future to strengthen the state’s football ecosystem.

With this announcement, Meghalaya joins a growing list of football-loving states in India that are recognising the importance of supporting players financially, thereby adding yet another boost to the state’s proud legacy in the sport.