Monday, September 8, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Italian GP: Verstappen wins as McLaren secure double podium

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Monza, Sep 7: Red Bull driver Max Verstappen converted pole position into victory during Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix, leading home McLaren pair Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri after a dramatic start and end to proceedings at Monza.
Verstappen and Norris went wheel-to-wheel almost immediately when the lights went out, getting close to each other down the straight before the Red Bull driver skipped the first chicane to keep the lead over the McLaren driver.While Verstappen gave up the position to Norris at the start of the second lap to avoid a potential penalty, the reigning four-time World Champion was soon back on his rival’s tail and took only a couple more tours to reclaim P1 and surge clear.
From there, Verstappen appeared to have everything under control, managing the gap back to both McLarens across their opening stints, pitting earlier than Norris and Piastri to strengthen that advantage and then cruising to the chequered flag.While Verstappen’s run to the finish was relatively serene, amid repeated messages from the Red Bull pit wall to avoid any unnecessary risks, drama developed at McLaren when a slow pit stop for Norris allowed teammate Piastri through for second.Given the unusual circumstances, McLaren asked Piastri to move aside for Norris, after which they would be free to race. It was an instruction the championship leader initially questioned, but ultimately obeyed, thanks to a well-orchestrated swap.
Piastri settled for third, meaning his points margin over Norris came down from 34 to 31, with Charles Leclerc a few seconds further back in the lead Ferrari – the Tifosi’s dreams of a home win, or even a podium, not materialising this year.George Russell delivered another strong drive aboard his Mercedes to finish where he started in fifth, while Lewis Hamilton recovered from his five-place grid penalty to cross the line sixth and at least give the Scuderia a solid double points finish.
After a tough Qualifying session, Alex Albon gave Williams some important points in the midfield fight with a fine recovery to seventh, followed by Kick Sauber’s Gabriel Bortoleto and the other Mercedes of Kimi Antonelli, who served a five-second time penalty for driving erratically. (Agencies)

Previous article
Ivan, Jeline win US Open junior titles
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Ivan, Jeline win US Open junior titles

New York, Sep 7: Jeline Vandromme and Ivan Ivanov added new trophies to their collections, capturing the U.S....
SPORTS

Inaugural Meghalaya Women’s State League kicks off on Sept 20

By Our Reporter Shillong, Sep 7: The inaugural edition of the Meghalaya Women’s State League will begin on 20...
SPORTS

MFA to reward state footballers donning India colours

By Our Reporter Shillong, Sep 7: The Meghalaya Football Association (MFA), in a significant move aimed at recognising and...
INTERNATIONAL

Law and order worsening in Bangladesh: Advisor

Dhaka, Sep 7: Bangladesh’s Home Affairs Advisor Lt Gen Jahangir Alam Chowdhury (retd) on Sunday admitted that there...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Ivan, Jeline win US Open junior titles

SPORTS 0
New York, Sep 7: Jeline Vandromme and Ivan Ivanov...

Inaugural Meghalaya Women’s State League kicks off on Sept 20

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, Sep 7: The inaugural edition of...

MFA to reward state footballers donning India colours

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, Sep 7: The Meghalaya Football Association...
Load more

Popular news

Ivan, Jeline win US Open junior titles

SPORTS 0
New York, Sep 7: Jeline Vandromme and Ivan Ivanov...

Inaugural Meghalaya Women’s State League kicks off on Sept 20

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, Sep 7: The inaugural edition of...

MFA to reward state footballers donning India colours

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, Sep 7: The Meghalaya Football Association...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge