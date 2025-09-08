Monday, September 8, 2025
SPORTS

Tokito Oda completes Golden Slam

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

New York, Sep 7: Tokito Oda and Yui Kamiji, both of Japan, took home the men’s and women’s wheelchair titles at the U.S. Open.
Oda collapsed in tears after his two-hour, 12-minute victory over his doubles partner, Gustavo Fernández, which ended in a score of 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (11). The duo won the men’s wheelchair doubles title together on Friday.
Oda’s win gives him his first U.S. Open title, the last title the 19-year-old needed to complete the Golden Slam, achieved after winning each of the four major tournaments and at the Paralympic Games.
“This result is what I imagined every day after the Wimbledon,” he said, referencing his title at the All England Club. “(This) match was maybe (the) craziest of my career.” On the women’s side, Kamiji rallied to beat Xiaohui Li of China 0-6, 6-1, 6-3 for her 10th Grand Slam singles title.
“It was a little bit tricky match,” Kamiji said. “(Li) has power and she has good serve, so it was a little bit struggle at the beginning. But I’m really happy to adjust at the end.” In the quad competition, No. 1 Niels Vink took down No. 2 and fellow Dutch countryman Sam Schroder, 6-1, 7-5.
Oda and Fernández came out on top of the men’s doubles draw, while Li and her partner Ziying Wang topped the women’s.
In the junior wheelchair draws, American Sabina Czausz took the girls title and Maximilian Taucher of Austria took the boys. Both singles champions also snagged their respective junior doubles titles, Czausz with Seira Matsuoka and Taucher with Ruben Harris. (AP)

Previous article
Italian GP: Verstappen wins as McLaren secure double podium
Next article
Granollers, Zeballos win US Open men’s doubles title
