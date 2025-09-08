Lakshya Chahar advances

WORLD BOXING

Liverpool, Sep 7: India’s Lakshya Chahar came up with a clinical performance to defeat former Asian Championships gold medallist, Jordan’s Hussein Iashaish, to advance to round of 16 in men’s 80kg category at the World Boxing Championships here on Sunday.

Lakshya began the bout against the 30-year-old Rio Olympics quarterfinalist aggressively but the experienced Jordanian managed to close the gap in the second round.

However, the Indian, who competed in the Hangzhou Asian Games, stepped up in the third round to complete a dominant 5-0 win.

Pawan Bartwal’s campaign in the men’s 55kg event came to an end when he went down 0-5 against Mirzakhalilov Mirazizbek of Uzbekistan.

India has fielded a 20-member contingent at the inaugural World Championships being held under the aegis of the World Boxing, a recently formed international governing body for the sport. Three more boxers will be in action in the evening session on Sunday with Jaismine (women’s 57kg) facing Jucielen Cerqueira Romeu of Brazil, Sanamacha Chanu (women’s 70kg) taking on Natalya Bogdanova of Kazakhstan and Abhinash Jamwal (men’s 65kg) competing against Hugo Barron of Mexico.

Don’t always get the training or coach that I truly need: Lovlina after early exit

Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain expressed frustration over inadequate training opportunities after crashing out in the first round of the World Boxing Championships, saying that she always doesn’t get the training she “truly needs”.

Returning to international competition after more than a year, the Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist looked out of rhythm in a 0-5 loss to Turkey’s Busra Isildar in the 75kg round of 16 bout on Saturday. (Agencies)