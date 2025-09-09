Tuesday, September 9, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Callum Vidler ruled out of Australia A’s tour of India

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Melbourne, Sep 8: Queensland fast bowler Callum Vidler was on Monday ruled out of Australia A’s upcoming white-ball tour of India due to a partial stress fracture, adding to the growing list of injured pacers from Down Under.
The 19-year-old joins Test captain Pat Cummins, Lance Morris and Brody Couch on the sidelines, further depleting Australia’s fast-bowling stocks ahead of the tour.
The series between the A teams of the two countries start on September 30.Vidler’s last appearance in professional cricket was in the Sheffield Shield 2024-25 final against South Australia in March when he picked up five wickets in a losing cause.“Callum experienced some back pain during training and promptly reported it. Unfortunately, the scans came back confirming a stress fracture so he will spend some time recovering and then start a rehab plan,” Queensland general manager of high performance Joe Dawes was quoted as saying in ESPNcricinfo.
“He’s naturally very disappointed but accepts that injuries are part of the game. We’ll work closely with him to ensure he has the best recovery to get him ready for a return to cricket,” Dawes added.Prior to Vidler’s withdrawal, Australia A had also lost Morris and Couch from the red-ball leg of the series against India, starting September 16, to injuries.
Couch had suffered a side strain but is expected to recover in time for the Shield season with Western Australia, while Morris is set to miss cricketing action for a year.
Vidler was part of Australia’s Under-19 World Cup winning squad in 2024.In Vidler’s absence, Henry Thornton will be with the team for the three white-ball matches.
Last week, Australia’s premier fast bowler Pat Cummins was ruled out of the senior team’s upcoming white-ball fixtures against New Zealand and India after scans revealed a lumbar bone stress in his back.The 32-year-old then said it would be “devastating” if he missed out on the first Ashes Test, which starts on November 21 in Perth, Western Australia.During the tour, Australia A will play two unofficial Tests and three unofficial ODIs. (PTI)

Previous article
Netherlands edge past Lithuania as Depay makes history
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Netherlands edge past Lithuania as Depay makes history

Madrid, Sep 8: Memphis Depay became the Netherlands’ outright all-time top scorer with two goals in a 3-2...
SPORTS

UEFA suspends Bilbao defender Alvarez

Nyon, Sep 8: Athletic Bilbao defender Yeray Alvarez has been handed a 10-month suspension after failing a doping...
SPORTS

Tuchel ready for England to use old-fashioned tactics for WC bid

London, Sep 8: Long throw-ins. Long balls from the goalkeeper. Crosses into the box. All of these old-school options...
SPORTS

SPL 2025: Dominant Mawlai destroy Malki SC 5-1

By Our Reporter Shillong, Sep 8: Mawlai had a dominant day against Malki in a 5-1 win in the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Netherlands edge past Lithuania as Depay makes history

SPORTS 0
Madrid, Sep 8: Memphis Depay became the Netherlands’ outright...

UEFA suspends Bilbao defender Alvarez

SPORTS 0
Nyon, Sep 8: Athletic Bilbao defender Yeray Alvarez has...

Tuchel ready for England to use old-fashioned tactics for WC bid

SPORTS 0
London, Sep 8: Long throw-ins. Long balls from the...
Load more

Popular news

Netherlands edge past Lithuania as Depay makes history

SPORTS 0
Madrid, Sep 8: Memphis Depay became the Netherlands’ outright...

UEFA suspends Bilbao defender Alvarez

SPORTS 0
Nyon, Sep 8: Athletic Bilbao defender Yeray Alvarez has...

Tuchel ready for England to use old-fashioned tactics for WC bid

SPORTS 0
London, Sep 8: Long throw-ins. Long balls from the...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge