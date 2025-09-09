India script historic win over Oman to claim 3rd place in CAFA Nations Cup

Hisor, Sep 8:The Indian men’s football team created history on Monday by defeating Oman for the first time ever in an international match, edging out their higher-ranked West Asian opponents 3-2 on penalties to finish third in the CAFA Nations Cup at the Hisor Central Stadium.

The contest had all the ingredients of a classic battle—missed chances, late drama, and nerves of steel in the shootout. For India, the victory was not just about securing third place; it was a breakthrough moment against a side that had long been a tough nut to crack.

A match of missed chances and late drama

Oman dominated possession in the first half, but it was India who came closest to breaking the deadlock when youngster Irfan Yadwad squandered a golden opportunity. With no pressure from the Omani defence, the forward fluffed what should have been a simple tap-in right before half-time, keeping the scores level at 0-0.

Oman came out firing after the break, their attacking intent rewarded with a well-taken opener that put them 1-0 ahead. For a side that had lost six of their last nine meetings against the same opponents since 2000, India seemed to be staring at another defeat.

But Igor Štimac’s men had other plans. The turning point came in the 81st minute, moments after Udanta Singh was brought off the bench. The Bengaluru FC winger struck almost immediately with a well-placed finish to restore parity and inject fresh energy into the Indian side.

Extra time and Oman’s setback

With the match heading into extra time, Oman were dealt a blow when one of their players received a red card in the first period. Sensing an opportunity, India pressed forward and enjoyed extended spells of possession. However, despite their numerical advantage, they could not find the decisive goal.

The second half of extra time saw Oman regroup and go on the offensive, but Gurpreet Singh Sandhu stood tall in goal, ensuring that the game would be decided by penalties.

Calm under pressure

In the shootout, India showed remarkable composure. Oman faltered early, missing their first two attempts. Gurpreet, as he so often has for the national team, delivered in the clutch by saving the final Omani penalty.Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahul Bheke, and Jithin MS found the net for India, while Anwar Ali and Udanta Singh missed their chances. Still, it was enough to secure a famous 3-2 victory in the shootout and a podium finish in the competition.

A landmark victory

The result is particularly significant considering India’s track record against Oman. Since 2000, the two sides had met nine times, with India losing six and drawing three, including a 1-1 stalemate in March 2021. Monday’s triumph, therefore, marked a historic first.

India’s campaign at the CAFA Nations Cup was a mixed bag. After impressive performances in their opening fixtures, the Blue Tigers were denied a place in the final by their inability to convert chances, particularly in a frustrating draw against Afghanistan. However, the third-place playoff offered redemption—and India seized it in style.

Looking ahead

For Igor Štimac and his men, the win is more than just a statistic; it is a statement. Defeating a seasoned side like Oman on a competitive stage will undoubtedly boost the team’s confidence as they prepare for upcoming international commitments.

The CAFA Nations Cup might not have ended with silverware, but India’s resilience, spirit, and historic victory over Oman will be remembered as one of the highlights of their footballing journey this year. (Agencies)