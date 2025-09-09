Tuesday, September 9, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Central Zone make changes in squad for Duleep Trophy final

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Duleep Trophy

Mumbai, Sep 8: Vidarbha seamer Nachiket Bhute and Madhya Pradesh’s Kumar Kartikeya Singh were among four replacement players named on Monday in the Central Zone squad for their Duleep Trophy final against South Zone.
While Bhute will replace his Vidarbha teammate Yash Thakur, left-arm spinner Kartikeya has been drafted in place of Harsh Dubey.
The Central Zone selectors have also named MP’s right-arm pacer Kuldeep Sen and Rajasthan’s left-arm spinner Ajay Singh Kukna as replacement players for Khaleel Ahmed and Manav Suthar.
The changes to the squad were announced following the inclusion of Thakur, Dubey, Khaleel and Suthar in the India A team to take on Australia A in Lucknow in two four-day unofficial Tests, to be played from September 16-19 and September 23-26.
Central Zone will take on South in the summit clash at Bengaluru’s Centre of Excellence Grounds in a five-day final from September 11-15 after both the teams drew their respective semifinals.
Central Zone drew with the West Zone but advanced to the final on the basis of their first-innings lead, while South Zone also produced a similar effort in their semifinal against the North Zone.
With both sides showcasing depth and resilience in their semifinals, the upcoming clash in Bengaluru promises a competitive finale, where Central Zone will look to overcome the late changes in personnel and South Zone will aim to extend their strong record in the tournament.
Updated Central Zone squad: Rajat Patidar (c), Ayush Pandey, Danish Malewar, Shubham Sharma, Sanchit Desai, Yash Rathod, Nachiket Bhute, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Aditya Thakare, Upendra Yadav (wk), Ajay Singh Kukna, Akshay Wadkar (wk), Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Saransh Jain. (PTI)

 

Previous article
Carlos Alcaraz beats Sinner at US Open for 6th Slam title
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Carlos Alcaraz beats Sinner at US Open for 6th Slam title

US OPEN New York, Sep 8: So maybe the first U.S. Open final between young, elite rivals Carlos Alcaraz...
SPORTS

India script historic win over Oman to claim 3rd place in CAFA Nations Cup

Hisor, Sep 8:The Indian men’s football team created history on Monday by defeating Oman for the first time...
SPORTS

Callum Vidler ruled out of Australia A’s tour of India

Melbourne, Sep 8: Queensland fast bowler Callum Vidler was on Monday ruled out of Australia A’s upcoming white-ball...
SPORTS

Netherlands edge past Lithuania as Depay makes history

Madrid, Sep 8: Memphis Depay became the Netherlands’ outright all-time top scorer with two goals in a 3-2...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Carlos Alcaraz beats Sinner at US Open for 6th Slam title

SPORTS 0
US OPEN New York, Sep 8: So maybe the first...

India script historic win over Oman to claim 3rd place in CAFA Nations Cup

SPORTS 0
Hisor, Sep 8:The Indian men’s football team created history...

Callum Vidler ruled out of Australia A’s tour of India

SPORTS 0
Melbourne, Sep 8: Queensland fast bowler Callum Vidler was...
Load more

Popular news

Carlos Alcaraz beats Sinner at US Open for 6th Slam title

SPORTS 0
US OPEN New York, Sep 8: So maybe the first...

India script historic win over Oman to claim 3rd place in CAFA Nations Cup

SPORTS 0
Hisor, Sep 8:The Indian men’s football team created history...

Callum Vidler ruled out of Australia A’s tour of India

SPORTS 0
Melbourne, Sep 8: Queensland fast bowler Callum Vidler was...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge