Tuesday, September 9, 2025
Kaif questions India’s balance in Asia Cup

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, Sep 8: Former India batter Mohammad Kaif has cautioned that the Suryakumar Yadav-led side could face challenges at the Asia Cup 2025 due to the absence of a third all-rounder in the squad.
Kaif pointed out that India’s winning formula at the 2024 T20 World Cup under Rohit Sharma was built on the balance provided by three all-rounders — Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya — which gave the team six bowling options and batting depth up to No. 8.
“Rohit’s team won the T20 World Cup with 3 all-rounders – Axar, Jadeja, Hardik – and that meant 6 proper bowling options and batting till 8. At Asia Cup, with only 2 genuine all-rounders – Hardik and Axar – India will have to find a new winning combination. Washington Sundar will be missed,” Kaif wrote on X.
With Jadeja retiring from T20Is alongside Rohit and Virat Kohli after the World Cup triumph, India’s resources in that department have narrowed. Washington Sundar has been named only as a standby player.
Kaif’s remarks highlight a potential imbalance in the side that skipper Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir will need to address as they seek to build a new core. (Agencies)

Central Zone make changes in squad for Duleep Trophy final
