India holds 9 major world records in space missions, to add 10 more soon: ISRO Chairman

New Delhi, Sep 9: India has achieved nine major world records in space missions and is soon set to add about 8-10 more, said Chairman V. Narayanan here on Tuesday. Chandrayan series 1, 2, and 3, Mars Orbiter Mission, and cryogenic engine technology are among the nine major world records achieved since 2008, Narayanan said, while addressing the All-India Management Convention’s 52nd National Management Convention.

In 2008, India became the first country with the Chandrayan-1 mission to discover water molecules on the lunar surface, sub-surface, and exosphere, Narayanan said. It was later confirmed by NASA’s Sofia Observatory.

With the Mars Orbiter Mission (2014), India became the first to ace a mission to the Red Planet on its first attempt. In 2017, the PSLV-C37 made history by launching 104 satellites in a single mission.

“With the Chandrayan-2 mission in 2019, India has the best camera (the orbiter high-resolution camera) in the Moon’s orbit,” Narayanan said. “Chandrayaan 3 on August 23, 2023, created a historical day, which made India the first country to land a spacecraft near the lunar South Pole”. “Chandrayaan 3 also achieved the first in situ measurement of lunar surface and the near-surface environment in the Moon’s Southern Polar region,” the Chairman said.

Further, between December 2014 and June 2017, India achieved three world records in LVM3 cryogenic stage development. “The development, qualification, and 1st flight was achieved with only three engines as against the world record of four-11 engines,” the ISRO chief said.

The maiden flight of LVM3 with cryogenic stage was achieved in 28 months by ISRO as against 37 months to 108 months by other countries, he noted. ISRO aced the hot stage test in the shortest period — just 34 days — as compared to other countries, with 64 days to 10 months. “8-10 more world records are planned,” Narayanan said.

Speaking on the frugal expenditure of these missions, ISRO chief said: “Because we know we are very sensitive on cost, every test we authorise after thoroughly analysing and discussing. And this sensitivity is the reason for reducing the launch cost”.

He also highlighted other achievements, such as over 4,000 rockets from Indian soil and 133 satellites launched by ISRO. On the role of ISRO in transforming India’s economy and security, Narayanan highlighted how ISRO is strengthening India’s technological edge, boosting localisation and technology transfer and driving space entrepreneurship to position the country as a global space leader.

“I believe the entire journey of our space programme, from the era of bullock carts and bicycles to today, is remarkable. By 2040, we aim to land a man on the Moon, where, placing the Indian flag, he will proclaim that India is on its path to becoming a developed nation. This is the message we aspire to convey through this historic milestone,” he said.

IANS