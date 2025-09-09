Industry Stalwarts Ravi Kant Rajesh Srivastava address session at RGU

GUWAHATI, Sept 9: The Assam Royal Global University (RGU) today hosted

an impactful Management Development Program titled “Leading from the Back to Achieve

the Impossible”, featuring distinguished industry leaders Ravi Kant, Former CEO & Vice Chairman of Tata Motors, and Rajesh Srivastava, Former President of JK Helene Curtis, Raymond Group.

Through engaging sessions, the eminent speakers emphasized the importance of cultivating an open mind, one that seeks new opportunities instead of dwelling on the past. The programme brought together 30 participants representing leading industries of the North East, including Amalgamated Plantations, ITC Limited, Reliance Jio, Datamation, Topcem Cement, and Star Cement.

Participants left with a renewed commitment to embracing this transformative

leadership style.

The sessions highlighted the art of framing the right questions and the power of empathetic

listening—understanding not just words, but also body language and tone. The opening

session introduced participants to the idea of tapping into the subconscious mind to generate creative solutions.

A key takeaway for participants was the concept of “leading from the back” by empowering

teams, fostering collective wisdom through dialogue, and focusing on problem-solving with

fresh perspectives. The speakers also underlined the need to address the often-overlooked

“ROI”—Risk of Inaction—which has caused many organizations to fail.