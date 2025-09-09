Tuesday, September 9, 2025
Nepal PM Oli calls all-party meet as protests intensify

Kathmandu, Sep 9:  Nepal Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli has called an all-party meeting for Tuesday evening after the situation in the country worsened following violent demonstrations that left 19 people dead and hundreds injured.

Authorities reimposed curfew across the Kathmandu Valley after fresh tensions erupted on Tuesday. However, hundreds of demonstrators marched towards the Parliament, defying security restrictions. What began as a peaceful Gen Z movement against alleged corruption and the government’s ban on social media turned into violent clashes with security forces, leading to 19 deaths.

On Tuesday, protests continued as people expressed outrage over the deaths caused by police firing the previous day. Crowds pelted stones at police, torched a traffic police booth, and attempted to storm into sensitive areas. Security personnel responded with tear gas to push back the protesters.

Local media reported that protesters also targeted the residences of key political leaders. According to the leading Nepalese daily, The Kathmandu Post, demonstrators set fire to the house of Minister for Communication and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung, hurled stones at the residence of Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel, and attacked the house of former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak.

They also targeted Nepal Rastra Bank Governor Biswo Paudel’s home. Protesters attempted to attack the residence of former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba in Budhanilkantha but were stopped by security personnel.

They also pelted stones at the home of opposition leader and CPN-MC chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal. Demonstrations further spread to various districts, where residences of chief ministers, provincial ministers, and other leaders came under attack despite tighter security arrangements.

Amid the spiralling unrest, Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigned from his post after 19 people were killed in the violent crackdown. The government, without issuing any formal notification, also lifted its controversial ban on social media, which had triggered the youth-led protests in the first place.

resignation followed on Tuesday, when Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Development Ram Nath Adhikari stepped down, citing the state’s mishandling of the crisis. Sporadic protests continued in different parts of Kathmandu Valley, prompting local administrations to enforce curfews and ban gatherings as the political crisis deepened.

IANS

