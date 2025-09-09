Thai Supreme Court orders former PM Thaksin back to jail after ruling hospital stay unlawful

Bangkok, Sep 9: Thailand’s Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was unlawfully allowed to stay in hospital detention and should return to prison to complete his sentence.

The court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions concluded that Thaksin’s six-month hospital stay cannot be counted as time served for a one-year sentence, Xinhua News Agency reported.

“The time spent at a police hospital cannot be deducted as days of imprisonment,” the court statement said. “The defendant must therefore serve the prison sentence for one year according to a royal decree,” it said.

Thaksin returned to Thailand in August 2023 after over 15 years of self-imposed exile. Upon arrival, he was taken into custody to serve an 8-year sentence on three convictions involving corruption and abuse of power, which was later reduced to one year by royal pardon.

After serving less than 24 hours in jail, he was transferred from a Bangkok prison to the Police General Hospital, citing critical health concerns. The 76-year-old served as the Southern Asian country’s prime minister from 2001 to 2006. Earlier in August, Thailand’s criminal court acquitted former PM Thaksin Shinawatra on royal defamation charges over his remarks to foreign media a decade ago.

Thaksin has been found not guilty due to insufficient evidence to prove his wrongdoing, the court said in a statement. “The case was dismissed,” Thaksin said to reporters upon leaving the courthouse. The prosecution’s evidence presented failed to meet the burden of proof required for the indictment, said Thaksin’s lawyer Winyat Chatmontree.

Thaksin thanked his legal team after the verdict was read out, stating that he could now fully dedicate himself to working for the nation’s benefit, Winyat told reporters following the ruling. The Office of the Attorney General indicted Thaksin last year, accusing him of defaming the monarchy during a 2015 interview with a South Korean media outlet, which violated lese majeste and computer crime laws.

The lese-majeste law, or Section 112 of the Criminal Code, stipulates that whoever defames, insults, or threatens the king, queen, heir apparent, or regent shall be punished with imprisonment of three to 15 years.

IANS