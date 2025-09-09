Winless Hong Kong face Afghanistan in opener

Abu Dhabi, Sep 8: The Asia Cup T20 tournament gets underway on Tuesday with Afghanistan taking on Hong Kong in the opening clash at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. While Afghanistan enter the contest as overwhelming favourites, Hong Kong will be hoping to spring an unlikely surprise against last year’s T20 World Cup semi-finalists.

Hong Kong arrive at the tournament with a poor record, having lost all 11 of their previous Asia Cup fixtures across 21 years. They have played 16 T20Is this year, preparing with four warm-up matches in the UAE, splitting results against Oman and local club sides. Despite the experience, they now face the daunting challenge of a group that also includes Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, will look to shake off the disappointment of their tri-series final defeat to Pakistan in Sharjah, where their batters struggled against spin. Still, the side boasts a strong record in Abu Dhabi, with 11 wins from 16 matches, though they lost their only clash here against Hong Kong in 2015. Their strength continues to lie in their spin attack led by Rashid Khan, alongside a balanced batting line-up.

Much of the focus will be on opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who endured a lean run in the tri-series, scoring just 98 runs at a strike rate below 110. Afghanistan will hope the hard-hitting batter can find form, with Ibrahim Zadran and Sediqullah Atal providing stability at the top.

For Hong Kong, openers Anshuman Rath and Zeeshan Ali remain key. Both have notched T20I centuries this year and maintained strike rates in the mid-140s, with Rath averaging nearly 50.

Their ability to provide a quick start could determine how competitive Hong Kong remain in the contest.

Realistically, the odds remain stacked in Afghanistan’s favour.

With depth in both batting and bowling, they are expected to begin their campaign strongly, while Hong Kong’s task will be to challenge them and chase their first-ever win in the tournament’s history. (Agencies)

ASIA CUP 2025 | MATCH TODAY

AFGHANISTAN v HONG KONG | AT 8PM

Stats and trivia

In 21 years of playing the Asia Cup, Hong Kong have lost all 11 matches they have played.

Afghanistan have a better T20I record in Abu Dhabi – the venue of the match – than at any other ground in the UAE, winning 11 and losing 5. However, they lost their only match against Hong Kong at this venue, in 2015.