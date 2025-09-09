Tuesday, September 9, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Gavaskar, Shastri back Suryakumar-led India to shine

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, Sep 8: Legendary Indian cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri have backed the Suryakumar Yadav-led side to shine in the 2025 Men’s T20 Asia Cup, which begins on Tuesday in the UAE.
The 17th edition of the Asia Cup will feature eight teams – India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, UAE, Oman, and Hong Kong – vying for continental honours on their road to preparing for the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.
India will begin their Group A campaign against UAE on September 10, and is followed by games against Pakistan and Oman on September 14 and 19, respectively. After the league phase of the competition is over, the Super Four stage begins, with top two teams to play in the final scheduled for September 28 in Dubai.
“As Team India steps onto the Asia Cup stage under the dynamic leadership of Surya Kumar Yadav, we witness a blend of tenacity and experience steering the side. Surya’s ability to inspire through his innovative batting and captaincy complements the other members of the team.
“This squad symbolises the future of Indian cricket, diverse, versatile and combative. The Asia cup offers them a platform not just to defend India’s supremacy but to lay the foundation for a new era of Indian dominance in T20 cricket,” Gavaskar said in a statement by Sony Sports Network, the official broadcasters of the Asia Cup.
The Asia Cup will also be India’s first T20I outing since winning the home series against England by 4-1 in January. “With Surya Kumar Yadav leading from the front and Shubman Gill mastering the art of youthful leadership as vice-captain, this Indian squad exemplifies the perfect mix of experience and potential,” said Shastri, the former India all-rounder and head coach.
“Players like Jasprit Bumrah, Abhishek Sharma, and Hardik Pandya bring international class, while talents like Tilak Varma and Harshit Rana add spark and depth.
The Asia Cup 2025 will be the crucible where their mettle is tested, and I believe this team, under Surya’s calm and aggressive captaincy, will rise to the occasion and set new benchmarks for Indian cricket,” said Shastri, the former India all-rounder and head coach.
Apart from Gavaskar and Shastri, Sanjay Manjrekar, Robin Uthappa, Bazid Khan, Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram, Urooj Mumtaz, Russel Arnold, Simon Doull, Mike Haysman, and Athar Ali Khan will be the commentators for Asia Cup’s world feed, with the tournament to be streamed live on Sony LIV.
Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, Ajay Jadeja, Abhishek Nayar, Vivek Razdan and Saba Karim will be on the Hindi commentary panel. WV Raman and Bharat Arun will be present in Tamil commentary feed, while Venkatapathy Raju, Venugopal Rao, Ravi Teja, and Gnaneswara Rao are on the Telugu language panel. (IANS)

Previous article
Kaif questions India’s balance in Asia Cup
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Kaif questions India’s balance in Asia Cup

New Delhi, Sep 8: Former India batter Mohammad Kaif has cautioned that the Suryakumar Yadav-led side could face...
SPORTS

Central Zone make changes in squad for Duleep Trophy final

Duleep Trophy Mumbai, Sep 8: Vidarbha seamer Nachiket Bhute and Madhya Pradesh’s Kumar Kartikeya Singh were among four replacement...
SPORTS

Carlos Alcaraz beats Sinner at US Open for 6th Slam title

US OPEN New York, Sep 8: So maybe the first U.S. Open final between young, elite rivals Carlos Alcaraz...
SPORTS

India script historic win over Oman to claim 3rd place in CAFA Nations Cup

Hisor, Sep 8:The Indian men’s football team created history on Monday by defeating Oman for the first time...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Kaif questions India’s balance in Asia Cup

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, Sep 8: Former India batter Mohammad Kaif...

Central Zone make changes in squad for Duleep Trophy final

SPORTS 0
Duleep Trophy Mumbai, Sep 8: Vidarbha seamer Nachiket Bhute and...

Carlos Alcaraz beats Sinner at US Open for 6th Slam title

SPORTS 0
US OPEN New York, Sep 8: So maybe the first...
Load more

Popular news

Kaif questions India’s balance in Asia Cup

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, Sep 8: Former India batter Mohammad Kaif...

Central Zone make changes in squad for Duleep Trophy final

SPORTS 0
Duleep Trophy Mumbai, Sep 8: Vidarbha seamer Nachiket Bhute and...

Carlos Alcaraz beats Sinner at US Open for 6th Slam title

SPORTS 0
US OPEN New York, Sep 8: So maybe the first...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge