Assam BJP hails govt move to strictly implement Act to expel foreigners 

Guwahati, Sept 10: The Assam BJP has welcomed the decision taken by the Assam Cabinet on Tuesday to strictly implement the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, aimed at expelling foreigners residing in the state.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, state spokesperson Jayanta Kumar Goswami said the decision of the Assam government would empower the district commissioners to identify foreign nationals present in the state and expel them from the country within 10 days through a legal process, thus eliminating delays and uncertainties associated with the current tribunal-based identification procedure.

The spokesperson further mentioned that recently, during his visit to Assam, Union home minister Amit Shah had supported the state government in obtaining the necessary central government approval for the proper implementation of The Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, which has been in force since 1950.

“The achievement reaffirms the chief minister’s prudence, farsightedness, and deep love for Assam. The statement highlighted that over 30,000 foreigners have already been expelled from the state through a systematic process with the support of the BSF, which marks a significant step towards providing a permanent solution to Assam’s foreigner problem,” Goswami said.

The party spokesperson said with strict implementation of the Act, the expulsion of foreigners from Assam should progress more swiftly in the coming days.

The incumbent government has launched extensive operations against illegal occupation of government land, recovering thousands of acres of land to date.

Furthermore, owing to strict surveillance by the Assam Police and BSF along Assam’s border areas adjacent to Bangladesh, illegal crossings from Bangladesh into the state have also been thwarted.