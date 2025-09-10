Wednesday, September 10, 2025
NATIONAL

Papon says Anu Malik’s melodies have a timeless magic

By: Agencies

Mumbai, Sep 10: Playback singer Papon, who is known for ‘Bulleya’, ‘Jiyein Kyun’, ‘Moh Moh Ke Dhaage’ and others, is repeating the magic of ‘Moh Moh Ke Dhaage’ as he has yet again collaborated with music composer Anu Malik.

Papon said that the composer’s melodies possess a timeless charm. The album of ‘Tu Meri Poori Kahani’ was unveiled on Wednesday, and it exhibits Papon and Anu Malik’s soulful musical chemistry.

Talking about the collaboration, Papon told IANS, “It’s been an absolute joy collaborating with Anu Malik ji again after the success of ‘Moh Moh Ke Dhaage’. His compositions possess a timeless magic, and working with him again on ‘Tu Meri Poori Kahani’ has been a truly lovely experience.

I’m deeply touched by how much the audience is embracing these calm, soulful tracks, it reinforces that heartfelt music always resonates. This album holds a special place in my heart, and I’m proud to be part of its beautiful musical journey”.

The album features Papon’s voice in six heartfelt tracks, ‘Tu Meri Poori Kahani’, ‘Bhoolane Ki Tumko’, ‘Kaun Hai Woh’, ‘Ab Jab Ki Tu Nahi Hai’, ‘Kuch Toh Hai Woh’, and ‘Yeh Ishq Hai’. Together, they form a romantic ballad infused with the essence of ghazal and Papon’s signature soothing touch.

With music composed by Anu Malik and lyrics penned by Shweta Bothra, the album paints a timeless picture of love and longing. Papon’s rendition brings out both the intensity and calmness of romance, making the soundtrack resonate deeply with listeners.

Papon, who recently received immense love for his ghazal-inspired songs in ‘Metro In Dino’, continues to win hearts with this album. With audiences embracing his latest work, the singer is also working on his much-awaited independent ghazal album, keeping excitement alive among fans.

IANS

Karisma Kapoor’s children have not received INR 1900 crore from Sunjay Kapur’s estate, reveals source
