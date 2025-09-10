India fret over spinner vs pacer

ASIA CUP 2025 | MATCH TODAY

INDIA V UAE | AT 8PM

Dubai, Sep 9: The tried and tested template of all-rounders adding adequate balance will once again be India’s mantra even as they remain undecided on whether to go with a third spinner or a specialist pacer in their opening Asia Cup game against hosts United Arab Emirates here on Wednesday.

Since he took over, head coach Gautam Gambhir has stressed on multi-skilled players across formats, especially those who can add batting depth to make sure that the line-up can add runs till as deep as No.8.

The match against UAE will be a dress rehearsal for the big game against Pakistan on September 14.

The perceived minnows will give the Indian team management an idea about the combination that can be consistently fielded going deeper into the tournament.

For UAE, it will be the biggest match for a lot of players. Facing a Jasprit Bumrah or bowling to a Shubman Gill isn’t a common occurrence in the life of an Associate nation cricketer and Asia Cup does bring them closer to elite environments. In the Indian set-up, the Sanju Samson vs Jitesh Sharma puzzle seems to have been solved for the time being with the Vidarbha keeper’s skills as a finisher being rated higher than Kerala swashbuckler’s pyrotechnics at the top.

The re-entry of Shubman Gill at the top of the order has certainly forced a realignment in strategy as Samson, despite being a free-flowing stroke-maker, looks set to sit out because of the need to get the combination right. Samson is not an option beyond top three and with Gill and Abhishek Sharma opening the batting, the only slot available was No.3.

But Tilak Varma has been exceptional in that position, rising up to No.2 in ICC T20I batters’ rankings while skipper Suryakumar Yadav is a natural at either No.3 or 4.

Following them are the multi-skilled cricketers.

At number five, there is Hardik Pandya, who on his day is as good a fast bowler as any front-line pacer apart from being a brilliant batter.

Then comes southpaw Shivam Dube, who can butcher spin bowling even on slowish tracks.

With incessant push from bowling coach Morne Morkel, he is also bowling his seam-up stuff more during net sessions.

At No.7, keeper-batter Jitesh could be perfect fit considering the kind of performances he delivered during RCB’s maiden IPL-winning season.

At No. 8, Gambhir has always preferred batting depth. As a result, Axar Patel, the mean wicket-to-wicket left-arm spinner and a lusty hitter, gets his pride of place in that slot.

Jasprit Bumrah, India’s greatest fast bowler after Kapil Dev, and India’s most successful T2OI bowler Arshdeep Singh are automatic choices leaving only one place up for grabs.

The Asia Cup being played in September means that Dubai International Stadium track will have a greener and fresher look with more bounce and carry compared to the tracks in March, when it is completely worn out.

The conditions warranted four spinners in the eleven for 50-over Champions Trophy — Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.On Wednesday, there could be a place for only one more spinner — either Varun Chakravarthy, who has been phenomenal in T20Is since his international comeback, or the mercurial Kuldeep Yadav, who despite his superb skill-set always seems to get the rough end of the stick.

During India’s practice session on Monday that was attended by the full team, Abhishek, who also bowls left-arm spin, was seen rolling his arm over for a considerable period of time.

For UAE, the tournament is a great opportunity to showcase skills and the likes of Muhammad Waseem, Rahul Chopra, and Simranjeet Singh are more than eager to make a mark under seasoned coach Lalchand Rajput.

“We had a good preparation playing the three nation T20 tournament in Sharjah. We had Pakistan five down for less than 100 in one game. We should have closed that game,” Rajput told PTI.“Against India, we know it is a tough game but also an opportunity to test ourselves against the best in world cricket. It is a tough match but I am a Khadoos Mumbaikar. My boys won’t let India have it easy,” he promised. (PTI)

Stats and trivia

UAE have played India only once in T20Is, losing by nine wickets in the 2016 Asia Cup. They have also lost each of their three ODIs against India, the last of those in the 2015 World Cup.

India hold a 24-3 win-loss record in T20Is since the start of the last T20 World Cup.