Wednesday, September 10, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Afghanistan crush Hong Kong by 94 runs in Asia Cup opener

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Abu Dhabi, Sep 9: Afghanistan made a commanding start to their Asia Cup campaign with a convincing 94-run victory over Hong Kong in the tournament opener at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Tuesday.
Opting to bat first, Afghanistan posted a competitive total of 188 for six in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to stellar performances from opener Sediqullah Atal and middle-order batsman Azmatullah Omarzai.
Atal anchored the innings with a brilliant 73 not out off just 52 deliveries, showcasing a mix of calm stroke play and aggressive hitting. He shared a vital 51-run partnership for the third wicket with veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, who contributed a steady 33 runs, ensuring Afghanistan maintained momentum in the middle overs.Omarzai then accelerated the scoring in the final overs, blasting a quickfire 53 off 21 balls, which included a flurry of boundaries that propelled Afghanistan to a formidable total.
Their innings provided the perfect platform for the bowlers to take charge and apply pressure on Hong Kong.Chasing 189 for victory, Hong Kong struggled from the outset against a disciplined Afghan bowling attack.
The visitors were restricted to 94 for nine in their 20 overs, with Babar Hayat top-scoring with a 39-ball 43. Other batsmen failed to build partnerships, and Hong Kong never looked in control of the chase.Afghanistan’s bowlers were clinical, with Fazalhaq Farooqi taking 2 wickets for just 16 runs and Gulbadin Naib also claiming 2 for 8.
Azmatullah Omarzai (1/4) and Noor Ahmed (1/16) added crucial breakthroughs at key moments, ensuring Hong Kong remained under pressure throughout. For Hong Kong, Kinchit Shah (2/24) and Ayush Shukla (2/54) picked up two wickets each, while Ateeq Iqbal (1/7) and Ehsan Khan (1/28) accounted for one each.
Brief Scores: Afghanistan: 188/6 in 20 overs (Sediqullah Atal 73*, Azmatullah Omarzai 53; Kinchit Shah 2/24). Hong Kong: 94/9 in 20 overs (Babar Hayat 39; Fazalhaq Farooqi 2/16, Gulbadin Naib 2/8). (Agencies)

Previous article
2026 T20 WC likely from February 7 to March 8
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

2026 T20 WC likely from February 7 to March 8

New Delhi, Sep 9: The 2026 T20 World Cup is likely to be played from February 7 to...
SPORTS

Sri Lanka include Janith Liyanage to Asia Cup squad

Colombo, Sep 9: Sri Lanka on Tuesday included Janith Liyanage to their squad for the Asia Cup, marking...
SPORTS

India, Pak skippers embrace aggression ahead of Asia Cup clash

Dubai, Sep 9: India skipper Suryakumar Yadav on Tuesday said his side will not hold back on aggression...
SPORTS

Pant set to return for West Indies series

New Delhi, Sep 9: India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has begun his rehabilitation at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

2026 T20 WC likely from February 7 to March 8

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, Sep 9: The 2026 T20 World Cup...

Sri Lanka include Janith Liyanage to Asia Cup squad

SPORTS 0
Colombo, Sep 9: Sri Lanka on Tuesday included Janith...

India, Pak skippers embrace aggression ahead of Asia Cup clash

SPORTS 0
Dubai, Sep 9: India skipper Suryakumar Yadav on Tuesday...
Load more

Popular news

2026 T20 WC likely from February 7 to March 8

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, Sep 9: The 2026 T20 World Cup...

Sri Lanka include Janith Liyanage to Asia Cup squad

SPORTS 0
Colombo, Sep 9: Sri Lanka on Tuesday included Janith...

India, Pak skippers embrace aggression ahead of Asia Cup clash

SPORTS 0
Dubai, Sep 9: India skipper Suryakumar Yadav on Tuesday...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge