Afghanistan crush Hong Kong by 94 runs in Asia Cup opener

Abu Dhabi, Sep 9: Afghanistan made a commanding start to their Asia Cup campaign with a convincing 94-run victory over Hong Kong in the tournament opener at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Tuesday.

Opting to bat first, Afghanistan posted a competitive total of 188 for six in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to stellar performances from opener Sediqullah Atal and middle-order batsman Azmatullah Omarzai.

Atal anchored the innings with a brilliant 73 not out off just 52 deliveries, showcasing a mix of calm stroke play and aggressive hitting. He shared a vital 51-run partnership for the third wicket with veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, who contributed a steady 33 runs, ensuring Afghanistan maintained momentum in the middle overs.Omarzai then accelerated the scoring in the final overs, blasting a quickfire 53 off 21 balls, which included a flurry of boundaries that propelled Afghanistan to a formidable total.

Their innings provided the perfect platform for the bowlers to take charge and apply pressure on Hong Kong.Chasing 189 for victory, Hong Kong struggled from the outset against a disciplined Afghan bowling attack.

The visitors were restricted to 94 for nine in their 20 overs, with Babar Hayat top-scoring with a 39-ball 43. Other batsmen failed to build partnerships, and Hong Kong never looked in control of the chase.Afghanistan’s bowlers were clinical, with Fazalhaq Farooqi taking 2 wickets for just 16 runs and Gulbadin Naib also claiming 2 for 8.

Azmatullah Omarzai (1/4) and Noor Ahmed (1/16) added crucial breakthroughs at key moments, ensuring Hong Kong remained under pressure throughout. For Hong Kong, Kinchit Shah (2/24) and Ayush Shukla (2/54) picked up two wickets each, while Ateeq Iqbal (1/7) and Ehsan Khan (1/28) accounted for one each.

Brief Scores: Afghanistan: 188/6 in 20 overs (Sediqullah Atal 73*, Azmatullah Omarzai 53; Kinchit Shah 2/24). Hong Kong: 94/9 in 20 overs (Babar Hayat 39; Fazalhaq Farooqi 2/16, Gulbadin Naib 2/8). (Agencies)