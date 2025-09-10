Israel struck Hamas leaders in Qatar during war truce talks

DUBAI, Sep 9: Israel launched a strike on Hamas’ leadership in Qatar as they considered a US proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip

The strike on Qatar’s territory marked a stunning escalation and risked upending talks aimed at winding down the war and freeing hostages

Qatar, an energy-rich US ally hosting thousands of American troops, has served as a key mediator between Israel and Hamas for several years, even before the war.

It condemned what it referred to as a “flagrant violation of all international laws and norms” as smoke rose over its capital, Doha.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the strike.

Hamas has survived numerous assassinations of top leaders and is still intact in Gaza, despite having suffered major blows since the outbreak of the war triggered by its October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

The future of the long-stalled ceasefire talks was more uncertain, as Israel gears up for a major offensive aimed at taking over Gaza City.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack, saying “all parties must work towards achieving a permanent ceasefire, not destroying it.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed the strike, saying: “Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it and Israel takes full responsibility.”

The military said it used “precise munitions and additional intelligence” in the strike, without elaborating. An Israeli official confirmed the strike targeted Hamas.

US President Donald Trump said he was giving his “last warning” to Hamas regarding a possible ceasefire, as the US advanced a new proposal that Arab officials said included the immediate release of all the hostages.

Hamas has said it will only release the remaining 48 hostages, around 20 of them believed to be alive, in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a lasting ceasefire and a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. (AP)