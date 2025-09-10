Israel orders full evacuation of Gaza ahead of major operation

DIER AL-BALAH, Sep 9: Israel has warned Gaza City residents to evacuate ahead of a planned offensive targeting Hamas’ last stronghold, where hundreds of thousands face famine.

This marks the first full evacuation order for Gaza City, signaling an intensified military campaign. Hours later, Israel struck Hamas leaders in Qatar, complicating ceasefire talks.

Long lines of Palestinians fled from northern to southern Gaza despite exhaustion and uncertainty about safety. Around 1 million Palestinians live in northern Gaza, half the territory’s population. Humanitarian groups tracked about 50,000 movements southward, though many remain hesitant due to overcrowded displacement sites and high evacuation costs exceeding $1,000. The UN reports over 86,000 tents and aid supplies await clearance to enter Gaza.

Israel has demolished 50 high-rise buildings in Gaza City, accusing Hamas of using them for military purposes. Prime Minister Netanyahu described this as the start of a major ground operation. Civil defense teams rescued survivors from rubble, while others remain trapped. Israel urged civilians to move south for safety, but few complied.

In Gaza City, medical staff protested the evacuation warnings, vowing to stay and protect residents despite increasing pressure. Hospitals remain operational amid rising tension.

Meanwhile, families of hostages held by Hamas urged Israel to seek negotiated releases instead of a military offensive. Since the conflict began on October 7, 2023, over 64,000 Palestinians have died, many civilians, with widespread destruction and displacement affecting 90% of Gaza’s population.

In the West Bank, two Palestinian teenagers were killed by Israeli soldiers during a military closure in Jenin. An investigation continues into a separate deadly attack in Jerusalem, where two Palestinians killed six civilians. Hamas claimed responsibility, though Israeli security agencies say the attackers had no known militant ties. In response, Israel imposed sanctions on relatives and canceled work visas of residents from the attackers’ towns. (AP)