Nepal PM resigns: ‘Oli’s ego in ashes,’ say protesters

Kathmandu, Sep 9: Nepal’s Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli has resigned amid widespread youth-led protests and a rapidly collapsing government, prompting a wave of mixed public reactions ranging from anger to relief.

Many citizens accused Oli of leading a corrupt and oppressive regime, with some declaring that “Oli’s ego has turned into ashes.”

The resignation follows days of intense civil unrest, led largely by GenZ protesters demanding accountability for corruption, poor governance, and a controversial social media ban.

Protesters across the country stormed government buildings, burned political offices, and torched Prime Minister Oli’s residence in Bhaktapur.

Parliament and the administrative centre, Singh Durbar, were also set ablaze.

Oli tendered his resignation to President Ram Chandra Poudel, citing the “abnormal situation” in the country.

In his letter, he invoked Article 77(1) of the constitution, claiming the move was necessary to resolve the ongoing crisis.

Oli had been elected in July 2024 through a coalition with the Nepali Congress, but the alliance disintegrated rapidly under public and internal party pressure.

The protests, which turned violent after police fired on demonstrators on Monday—resulting in 19 deaths—intensified further on Tuesday.

Protesters declared they had no faith in the government, with many saying they had “burned the Parliament” and would continue to target the homes of corrupt leaders.

Public anger was fueled further by mass resignations within Oli’s Cabinet.

Over 42 ministers stepped down, including key figures from the Nepali Congress, such as General Secretaries Gagan Thapa and Bishwo Prakash Sharma.

Both leaders had earlier demanded Oli’s resignation, arguing that the political agreement between the ruling coalition partners had collapsed.

Videos circulated on social media showing the torching of government buildings and offices across the country.

Protesters also defaced party headquarters and stormed the main government complexes, despite curfews being imposed.

Some reports suggest Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah could be considered as interim Prime Minister, though the political future remains uncertain.

Lawmakers from the Rastriya Swatantra Party, Nepal’s fourth-largest party, also resigned en masse, calling for an interim government.

With the traditional parties in disarray and Gen Z rising as a dominant force, residents say a generational power shift is underway.

“Gen Z is awake 24/7. The next government will be under our control,” one protester declared. (IANS)