Russia tracks Nepal crisis, issues warning

MOSCOW, Sep 9: Russia is closely monitoring the situation in Nepal, its embassy in Kathmandu said on Tuesday as it advised its citizens to observe caution in the wake of massive anti-government protests in the Himalayan nation.

Violent protests by youths in Kathmandu and a few other places against a government ban on social media sites on Monday left at least 19 people dead and over 300 others injured.

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday in the face of massive anti-government protests with the demonstrators attacking private residences of several high-profile leaders, headquarters of political parties and even vandalising the parliament.

The Russian Embassy in Kathmandu said it is constantly monitoring the situation, adding that its citizens are safe, state-owned TASS news agency reported.

The embassy is geared to arrange the safety of its citizens, it said. However, there are no plans to evacuate its diplomatic staff, it added.

According to the state-run VestiFM radio “India’s reaction is awaited on the developments in Nepal as it is considered the big brother for the Hindu majority nation”.

India on Tuesday said it is deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives during protests in Nepal and hoped that the issues will be resolved through peaceful means.

“We are closely monitoring the developments in Nepal since yesterday and are deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

“As a close friend and neighbour, we hope that all concerned will exercise restraint and address any issues through peaceful means and dialogue,” the MEA said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Chief of Russian Tourism Union Natalia Osipova said there were about 200 Russian tourists in Nepal, while TASS reported there were in all not more than 400 Russian tourists in various parts of the country.

According to the Russian Federation of Mountaineering, many of its members are in Nepal. The Russian Embassy has told them to stay put in the mountains and not to travel to Kathmandu, the main scene of rioting, it said. (PTI)