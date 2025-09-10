Sri Lanka include Janith Liyanage to Asia Cup squad

Colombo, Sep 9: Sri Lanka on Tuesday included Janith Liyanage to their squad for the Asia Cup, marking the middle-order batter’s return to T20 Internationals after three years.

Sri Lanka now have a 17-member squad under Charith Asalanka and they will open their campaign in the continental showpiece against Bangladesh on September 13 at Abu Dhabi.The 30-year-old Liyanage, a white ball specialist, has so far played 28 ODIs, making 824 runs and three T20Is.He had a good outing against Zimbabwe recently in Harare, scoring unbeaten 70 and 19 as the visitors swept the ODI series 2-0.However, Liyanage’s previous T20I appearance was in February 2022 against India at Dharamsala.Liyanage’s inclusion adds further depth to Sri Lanka’s middle order as the defending champions look to strike the right balance between experience and emerging talent in their Asia Cup campaign. His recent form with the bat, coupled with his ability to adapt in pressure situations, could prove valuable in a tournament where consistency often defines success. With a blend of seasoned campaigners like Kusal Mendis and Wanindu Hasaranga alongside younger faces eager to make their mark, Sri Lanka will hope that the return of Liyanage not only strengthens their batting unit but also brings the stability and finishing prowess needed in the shorter format. All eyes will now be on how the Islanders shape up against Bangladesh in their opener, as they aim to build momentum early in their quest for continental glory.

Revised Sri Lanka squad for Asia Cup: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Janith Liyanage. (PTI)