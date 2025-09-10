Wednesday, September 10, 2025
SPORTS

2026 T20 WC likely from February 7 to March 8

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Sep 9: The 2026 T20 World Cup is likely to be played from February 7 to March 8 with matches spread across at least five venues in India and two in Sri Lanka.
The final is set to held in Ahmedabad or Colombo, depending on where Pakistan finish in the competition. Pakistan will play all their games in Sri Lanka as part of the agreement reached with the ICC and BCCI.
The ICC has identified the window and conveyed it to member boards, though the full schedule is yet to be finalised, reported ESPNCricinfo.
The format will be the same as the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA, where the 20 teams were divided into four groups of five each, followed by a Super Eight stage and the semifinals. Italy have secured their maiden berth as 15 teams — defending champions India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, USA, West Indies, New Zealand, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, Netherlands — have been confirmed for the ICC event.
Two more teams will come from the Africa qualifiers and three from the Asia and East Asia Pacific qualifiers. With the window finalised and the qualification pathway nearing completion, anticipation is steadily building for what promises to be another global spectacle of the shortest format. The joint hosting by India and Sri Lanka not only adds a unique flavour to the tournament but also ensures that fans across the subcontinent will witness high-octane clashes, setting the stage for a memorable 2026 T20 World Cup. (PTI)

Sri Lanka include Janith Liyanage to Asia Cup squad
