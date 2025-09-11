Assam CM terms cop action against Dhubri protesters ‘unfortunate’

GUWAHATI, Sept. 11: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has termed the alleged use of “excessive force” by police on protesters in Dhubri district on Wednesday as “unfortunate”, while informing that a probe has been ordered into the incident.

Police had reportedly resorted to lathicharge on demonstrators who hit streets, raising slogans and demanding recognition of the Koch-Rajbongshi community as a Scheduled Tribe by the Assam government. Some protesters were reported to be injured during the lathicharge.

“The incident in Dhubri was unfortunate. The officer-in-charge (of Golakganj) has been suspended. Last night, I had asked minister Jayanta Malla Baruah to review the situation and he has met the injured persons,” the chief minister said.

“An inquiry has been ordered and will be completed within five days. Strict action will be taken against any police officer, be it the SP or junior officer, who used excessive force. Anyone found responsible will face action,” Sarma warned.

The demonstration on Wednesday was organised by the All Koch-Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AKRSU), supported by the Dhubri West unit of AKRSU.

On Thursday, normal life was affected as the All Assam Koch Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AARKSU) had enforced a 12-hour Dhubri district bandh to press for its long-standing demands.

Notably, AARKSU has, over the years, been staging an agitation, demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the community and the creation of a separate Kamatapur state.